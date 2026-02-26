Super Lawyers Names Four Pryor Cashman Attorneys To 2026 Southern California List

We're proud to announce that Super Lawyers has named four attorneys from Pryor Cashman's Los Angeles office to its 2026 Southern California list.

The list recognizes these partners for their achievements across a range of practice areas:

Kelly Siobhan Laffey (Business/Corporate)

(Business/Corporate) Michael J. Niborski (Media and Advertising)

(Media and Advertising) Michael L. Novicoff (Business Litigation)

(Business Litigation) Thomas H. Vidal (Intellectual Property Litigation)

Super Lawyers uses a combination of peer nominations and independent research to showcase outstanding attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in their practice. Fewer than 5% of the lawyers in a given state are selected for inclusion on the list.

Resource

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.