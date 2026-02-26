ARTICLE
26 February 2026

Super Lawyers Names Four Pryor Cashman Attorneys To 2026 Southern California List

Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Kelly Siobhan Laffey,Michael Niborski,Thomas H. Vidal
We're proud to announce that Super Lawyers has named four attorneys from Pryor Cashman's Los Angeles office to its 2026 Southern California list.

The list recognizes these partners for their achievements across a range of practice areas:

  • Kelly Siobhan Laffey (Business/Corporate)
  • Michael J. Niborski (Media and Advertising)
  • Michael L. Novicoff (Business Litigation)
  • Thomas H. Vidal (Intellectual Property Litigation)

Super Lawyers uses a combination of peer nominations and independent research to showcase outstanding attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in their practice. Fewer than 5% of the lawyers in a given state are selected for inclusion on the list.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Photo of Kelly Siobhan Laffey
Kelly Siobhan Laffey
Photo of Michael Niborski
Michael Niborski
Photo of Michael L. Novicoff
Michael L. Novicoff
Photo of Thomas H. Vidal
Thomas H. Vidal
