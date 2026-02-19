Dean McVay Co-Authors Article On Pride Bar For Riverside Lawyer Magazine

San Bernardino Partner Dean McVay recently co-authored an article for the February issue of Riverside Lawyer Magazine, titled, "Advancing Equality, Visibility, and Justice: The Focus of the Pride Bar Association of the Inland Empire," which discusses the mission and work of the Pride Bar Association of the Inland Empire (Pride Bar). Mr. McVay, the president of Pride Bar, collaborated with the organization's co-vice president to write the piece.

The authors open the article by observing that "Pride Bar is helping shape a more inclusive and representative legal landscape" for the Inland Empire. Describing the organization as a "vital force for LGBTQIA+ attorneys, legal staff, law students, judges, and allies," the article explains that "Pride Bar was founded in early 2025 on a simple truth: representation matters." The authors explain that by strengthening LGBTQIA+ visibility and leadership throughout the legal profession, Pride Bar seeks to break barriers for individuals who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community – individuals who carry fears about whether they will be treated with fairness and dignity in a courtroom.

The article goes on to discuss the initiatives in which Pride Bar engages, which include maintaining mentorship programs, hosting networking events, and partnering with regional bar associations and community groups to offer continuing legal education on civil rights and other issues that disproportionately affect LGBTQIA+ individuals. As the article describes, Pride Bar members also volunteer with nonprofit organizations such as Inland Counties Legal Services where they assist LGBTQIA+ individuals facing a variety of legal challenges who otherwise may not have access to legal representation. In addition, noting that "Pride Bar offers a place where identity is celebrated rather than merely tolerated," the authors explain that events including Drag Bingo, theater outings, and the organization's First Anniversary celebration allow the organization's spirit to be on "full display."

In looking ahead, the authors describe that Pride Bar is partnering with law schools and pre-law programs to ensure that future LGBTQIA+ attorneys "see the legal profession as a place where they belong and where their voices matter." As the article states, "An inclusive bar is a stronger bar—one better equipped to serve the public with empathy, insight, and integrity . . . As the Inland Empire continues to grow, the Pride Bar Association stands ready to meet the moment: advancing equality, supporting its members, expanding access to justice, and building a legal community where everyone can thrive openly, authentically, and proudly."

Mr. McVay focuses his practice in the areas of healthcare and insurance coverage. He has over 30 years of experience defending physicians, hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other healthcare professionals and organizations in litigation.

Read the full article on page 25 of Riverside Lawyer Magazine here.

