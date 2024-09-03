ARTICLE
3 September 2024

Podcast Episode 118: Nathan Reardon, Summer Associate

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Nathan Reardon, a summer associate with Foley's Los Angeles office.
United States Law Department Performance
Photo of Alexis P. Robertson
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Nathan Reardon, a summer associate with Foley's Los Angeles office. In this discussion, Nathan reflects on growing up in Placentia, California, before attending the University of Southern California for undergrad and UCLA School of Law. Nathan discusses the nearly five years he spent working for PepsiCo and Keurig Dr. Pepper before attending law school. Nathan also reflects on his decision to attend law school and on his experience as a summer associate with Foley. Finally, Nathan provides wonderful advice on the importance of asking questions.

Nathan's Profile:

  • Title: Summer Associate
  • Foley Office: Los Angeles
  • Practice Area: Litigation
  • Hometown: Placentia, California
  • College: University of Southern California
  • Law School: UCLA Law School

1511832a.jpg

Click here for full list of The Path & The Practice episodes.

You can also find, and subscribe, to this podcast on all major podcast platforms including iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Play.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alexis P. Robertson
Alexis P. Robertson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More