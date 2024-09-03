Podcast Episode 118: Nathan Reardon, Summer Associate

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Nathan Reardon, a summer associate with Foley's Los Angeles office. In this discussion, Nathan reflects on growing up in Placentia, California, before attending the University of Southern California for undergrad and UCLA School of Law. Nathan discusses the nearly five years he spent working for PepsiCo and Keurig Dr. Pepper before attending law school. Nathan also reflects on his decision to attend law school and on his experience as a summer associate with Foley. Finally, Nathan provides wonderful advice on the importance of asking questions.

Nathan's Profile:

Title : Summer Associate

: Summer Associate Foley Office : Los Angeles

: Los Angeles Practice Area: Litigation

Litigation Hometown: Placentia, California

Placentia, California College: University of Southern California

University of Southern California Law School: UCLA Law School

Click here for full list of The Path & The Practice episodes.

You can also find, and subscribe, to this podcast on all major podcast platforms including iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify and Google Play.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.