New Appointments For Former FTC Commissioner And AK AGO Senior Staff

FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak was appointed Interim U.S. Attorney for the
District of Utah. Holyoak, a Republican, was appointed to the
Commission by President Biden and had served in that role since
March 2024. Before that, Holyoak served as Utah Solicitor
General.
Alaska Senior Assistant AG Aaron Peterson was nominated to serve on the U.S. District Court
of the District of Alaska.
