26 November 2025

New Appointments For Former FTC Commissioner And AK AGO Senior Staff

FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak was appointed Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah. Holyoak, a Republican, was appointed to the Commission by President Biden...
United States Alaska Law Department Performance
  • FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak was appointed Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah. Holyoak, a Republican, was appointed to the Commission by President Biden and had served in that role since March 2024. Before that, Holyoak served as Utah Solicitor General.
  • Alaska Senior Assistant AG Aaron Peterson was nominated to serve on the U.S. District Court of the District of Alaska.

