Under Oath: Robert Palmer

Attorney Robert Palmer says "if you're not involved, you're living with someone else's decisions." That's a belief that drives the counsel he gives clients in his Government Affairs practice and the way he tackles his community involvement. Read more about Robert in our latest attorney profile.

Q: What is your "elevator pitch" for the work that you do?

RP: I serve as a strategic bridge between clients and a highly complex and rapidly evolving world of law, regulation, and public policy. Industries that once operated on predictable assumptions are now confronting accelerated change. My role is to ensure that my clients are not simply reacting to that change but shaping it. I help businesses and associations navigate legislative and regulatory complexity, anticipate risks, and secure a voice at the table when the future of their industry is being determined.

Q: Why did you decide to practice law?

RP: I chose to practice law because it allows me to work at the intersection of diverse subject matter, public policy, and real-world problem solving. No two legislative sessions are alike, and client needs evolve with the economic and political landscape. My practice demands creativity, agility, and a willingness to think under pressure. I find that environment intellectually energizing.

Q: What's the one trend you want all your clients to be thinking about today?

RP: Every client should be thinking about how rapidly public expectations and regulatory frameworks are changing. Technology, generational turnover, and economic restructuring are reshaping industries in ways that were unthinkable even two years ago. Those who engage early in the policy conversation will influence the outcome; those who wait will adapt under less favorable terms.

Q: What achievement in your legal career makes you the proudest?

RP: This year, I was honored to be named the Emerging Citizen of the Year in West Des Moines. The recognition reflects years of civic engagement, board leadership, and commitment to building a stronger community. Receiving a key to the city in front of hundreds of friends and neighbors was profoundly meaningful to me.

Q: What's the most important thing you've learned since becoming a lawyer?

RP: The most important lesson is that credibility is a long game, particularly in my industry. The strongest advocates are not the loudest; they are the ones who consistently provide clear analysis, follow through, and deliver results. Relationships and reputation determine access, and access determines impact.

Q: What do you do for fun?

RP: I spend time with my family. Kelly and I have three boys who are growing up too quickly, and we try to stay closely involved in the things they care about.

Q: Where is your favorite vacation destination and why?

RP: Right now it's Florida. We recently took a family trip there, and our boys absolutely loved swimming in the Gulf. When you have young children, finding a place everyone enjoys makes the experience more meaningful. Next year it could be another destination. Right now my favorite vacation is one where the kids and adults can both relax and have fun.

Q: What was your dream job as a kid? Is being a lawyer anything like it?

RP: As a kid, I wanted the freedom to work on what interested me and to influence the future. In many ways, my legal and public policy work delivers exactly that. I don't control every issue I take on, but in the Capitol and through my board roles, I help shape conversations that affect the future of Iowa's economy and communities.

Q: Tell us one detail or story most people don't know about you?

RP: I have met four Regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents, a member of the Board of Governors, and the current Chair, Jerome Powell. Financial markets have long been a side passion of mine, and I served on the Chicago Federal Reserve Community Advisory Committee during one of the most consequential interest-rate cycles in decades. I also hosted former Chicago Fed President Charles Evans in Des Moines and at Drake University.

Q: Tell us about something outside of work that brings you joy?

RP: Spending time with my wife, sons, and dogs. Everything I do, from community involvement to professional advancement, is for our family. Spending time with my boys and watching them grow up, albeit way too quickly, is currently the great joy of my life.

Q: How do you unwind/relax?

RP: I read or exercise. For years, long-distance running was my outlet, but my knees and back eventually forced a change. A few years ago, I bought a set of free weights, which quickly turned into a full home gym where I love to spend time and relax.

Q: What are some of the things you enjoy about being involved with in your community?

RP: Staying engaged in the community makes me feel deeply connected to it. My family moved to West Des Moines in 1993, during the floods, and aside from a brief period in Florida, this has been home ever since. The community helped shape who I am, and I want my sons to experience something even better. If you're not involved, you are living with someone else's decisions.

Q: What issues are passions for you?

RP: I care deeply about the intersection of recreation, greenspace, and economic development. Amenities like trails and parks don't just attract investment; they strengthen the social fabric of a community. West Des Moines has been visionary in protecting these assets for future generations. The decisions we make today about land use and recreation will determine the quality of life our children and grandchildren inherit.

