Strengthening Client Relationships And Internal Collaboration: AConversation With WLG's Business Development Leaders

Treating business development as a strategic partner rather than a support function is essential to how law firms strengthen client relationships and pursue broader strategic goals. When BD professionals are involved early, aligned with both lawyer and firm priorities, and empowered to contribute proactively, firms see clearer opportunities, stronger collaboration, and more meaningful client engagement.

This theme shaped the discussion during a panel of business development leaders at WLG's Summit in Seattle. Moderated by Sheenika Gandhi of Greenberg Glusker (California, USA), the conversation featured Daniela Amaral of PLMJ (Portugal), Geneva Granatstein of Ballard Spahr (Washington, USA), and Dawn Beddard of Gowling WLG (England). Together, they reflected on how stronger integration between BD and legal teams leads to better outcomes for clients and firms.

A consistent message throughout the session was the importance of ongoing, intentional relationship management. While new business often receives the most attention, existing clients remain the primary source of continued work. Staying connected between matters, understanding a client's broader context, and maintaining regular touchpoints all contribute to longer, healthier client relationships. Even brief, consistent windows of time set aside each week for outreach or industry review can shift BD activity from occasional to strategic.

The group also emphasized the importance of presenting the full scope of the firm, rather than focusing on a single practice area. Many firms see long-term gains when clients work with multiple practices, yet cross-selling remains one of the most underused opportunities. Strengthening internal relationships, becoming more familiar with colleagues' capabilities, and sharing contacts thoughtfully all contribute to a more connected and client-focused approach. Internal initiatives such as sector groups, practice meetings, and informal gatherings can help build familiarity and trust across departments and regions.

Technology and data were another focus of the discussion. BD teams are increasingly using tools such as CRM systems, AI-assisted drafting, and industry-monitoring platforms to help lawyers stay informed and streamline their work. The conversation highlighted that while many firms already hold a considerable amount of valuable internal data, the challenge lies in bringing it together in a way that supports decision-making. When information is centralized and accessible, teams can more easily identify trends, understand pipeline movement, and determine where to focus their time. Better reporting, clearer dashboards, and integrated systems give lawyers and BD teams a sharper picture of client activity and emerging opportunities.

Looking ahead, technology and data are expected to continue shaping how BD teams operate. Many professionals are building skills around AI tools and other emerging technologies to support content development, research, and internal efficiency. These developments, along with clients' rising expectations around responsiveness and market awareness, are prompting firms to invest more intentionally in the systems and processes that support collaboration across teams and jurisdictions.

The conversation also highlighted the importance of preparation. When pitching for work or meeting with clients, the most effective teams begin with a clear strategy. Early involvement from BD allows time to gather relevant intelligence, tailor messaging, and ensure that proposals reflect the client's needs rather than a generic firm description. The group also highlighted the value of a clear go-or-no-go approach, which helps firms make informed decisions about where to invest their time and ensures they pursue opportunities where they are best positioned to succeed.

In closing, the session made clear that business development is most effective when approached as a true partnership. Lawyers who stay connected to their BD teams, remain curious about the market, engage colleagues across the firm, and make space for consistent relationship-building tend to see greater long-term results. Firms and clients benefit when BD is built into the strategy rather than treated as an optional resource.

