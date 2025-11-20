Brad Welsh On Leadership: From CEO To Boardroom And Beyond (Video)

In this video, Brad Welsh shares rare and personal insights into the pivotal transition from CEO to board member, a journey that demands a profound shift in perspective and leadership style.

In this video, Brad Welsh shares rare and personal insights into the pivotal transition from CEO to board member, a journey that demands a profound shift in perspective and leadership style. He explores what truly separates an average director from a great one, the critical differences between executives and board members, and offers candid lessons on adaptability, influence, and purpose. Brad's reflections provide invaluable guidance on what it takes to thrive beyond the executive chair.

Originally published on 14 November, 2025

