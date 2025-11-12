Pryor Cashman Earns Top Rankings In 2026 Best Law Firms Guide

- within Wealth Management, International Law and Law Practice Management topic(s)
Pryor Cashman received 36national and regional practice area rankings in the 2026edition of the "Best Law Firms" guide byBest Lawyers, including 19Tier 1 rankings.
The latest edition of the guide highlights the firm's exceptional performance across the following categories and practices:
National
- Commercial Litigation
- Copyright Law
- Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television
- Entertainment Law - Music
- Franchise Law
- Immigration Law
- Labor Law - Management
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Litigation and Controversy - Tax
- Media Law
- Real Estate Law
- Trademark Law
- Trusts and Estates
Metropolitan
- New York City
- Commercial Litigation
- Copyright Law
- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television
- Entertainment Law – Music
- Family Law
- Franchise Law
- Immigration Law
- Labor Law - Management
- Leisure and Hospitality Law
- Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Litigation – Labor & Employment
- Litigation – Real Estate
- Litigation and Controversy - Tax
- Real Estate Law
- Trademark Law
- Trusts and Estates
- Los Angeles
- Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures & Television
- Media Law
- Miami
- Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures & Television
- Litigation - Intellectual Property
Best Law Firms, ranked byBest Lawyers, is released independently. The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of clients and professional reference evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, industry leader interviews and review of additional firmographic highlights provided by law firms as part of the formal research submission process. Ranked firms, presented in three tiers, are recognized on a national and metropolitan scale.
