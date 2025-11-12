Pryor Cashman Earns Top Rankings In 2026 Best Law Firms Guide

Pryor Cashman received 36national and regional practice area rankings in the 2026edition of the "Best Law Firms" guide byBest Lawyers, including 19Tier 1 rankings.

The latest edition of the guide highlights the firm's exceptional performance across the following categories and practices:

National

Commercial Litigation

Copyright Law

Entertainment Law - Motion Pictures and Television

Entertainment Law - Music

Franchise Law

Immigration Law

Labor Law - Management

Litigation - Intellectual Property

Litigation - Labor and Employment

Litigation - Real Estate

Litigation and Controversy - Tax

Media Law

Real Estate Law

Trademark Law

Trusts and Estates

Metropolitan

New York City

Commercial Litigation Copyright Law Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television Entertainment Law – Music Family Law Franchise Law Immigration Law Labor Law - Management Leisure and Hospitality Law Litigation – Intellectual Property Litigation – Labor & Employment Litigation – Real Estate Litigation and Controversy - Tax Real Estate Law Trademark Law Trusts and Estates

Los Angeles

Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures & Television Media Law

Miami

Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures & Television Litigation - Intellectual Property



Best Law Firms, ranked byBest Lawyers, is released independently. The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of clients and professional reference evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, industry leader interviews and review of additional firmographic highlights provided by law firms as part of the formal research submission process. Ranked firms, presented in three tiers, are recognized on a national and metropolitan scale.

