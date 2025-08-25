Pryor Cashman Attorneys Recognized In 2026 Best Lawyers Awards

Best Lawyers has recognized 53 Pryor Cashman attorneys in its 2026 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, celebrating their achievements across a broad spectrum...

Best Lawyers has recognized 53 Pryor Cashman attorneys in its 2026 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, celebrating their achievements across a broad spectrum of practice areas.

Three partners were also named “Lawyer of the Year” in New York: Frank P. Scibilia for Copyright Law, Todd E. Soloway for Leisure and Hospitality Law, and Todd B. Marcus for Litigation - Real Estate. Only one attorney in each practice area and geographic region is selected as "Lawyer of the Year" in each edition.

Thirty-eight attorneys across the firm's three offices have been recognized in the 32nd edition of The Best Lawyers of America list, which honors outstanding legal professionals based on peer evaluations within specific practice areas and regions:

New York, NY

Anne S. Atkinson Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television

Jamie M. Brickell Commercial Litigation

Colleen L. Caden Immigration Law

William L. Charron Art Law

Ilene S. Farkas Copyright Law Entertainment Law – Music Litigation – Intellectual Property

Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme Litigation – Intellectual Property

Richard S. Frazer Franchise Law

Wayne B. Heicklen Real Estate Law

James A. Janowitz Copyright Law Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television

Bradley A. Kaufman Real Estate Law

Richard L. Kay Trusts and Estates

Daniel L. Kesten Trusts and Estates

Ronald B. Kremnitzer Real Estate Law

Todd B. Marcus Litigation – Real Estate

Avram E. Morell Immigration Law

Megan E. Noh Art Law

Karen M. Platt Family Law

Judith L. Poller Family Law

Paul J. Proulx Real Estate Law

Simon Pulman Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television

Brad D. Rose Entertainment Law – Music Litigation – Intellectual Property Trademark Law

David C. Rose Commercial Litigation

Ronnie Schindel Family Law

Donald L. Schuck Family Law

Frank P. Scibilia Copyright Law

Ronald H. Shechtman Labor Law – Management Litigation – Labor and Employment

Eric D. Sherman Litigation – Real Estate

Todd E. Soloway Leisure and Hospitality Law Litigation - Real Estate Real Estate Law

Shane Stroud Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Paul Van Horn Trusts and Estates

Elizabeth Warner Family Law

Eric B. Woldenberg Litigation and Controversy – Tax Trusts and Estates

Donald S. Zakarin Entertainment Law – Music

Joshua Zuckerberg Litigation – Labor and Employment



Los Angeles, CA

Michael J. Niborski Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television Media Law

Michael L. Novicoff Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television

Karen M. Robson Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television



Miami, FL

James G. Sammataro Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television Litigation – Intellectual Property



Fifteen of the firm's attorneys were selected for the sixth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, which recognizes exceptional lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years:

New York, NY

Daniel Derby Commercial Litigation

Joshua M. Greenberg Corporate Law Entertainment and Sports Law Intellectual Property Law

Evan D. Hey Immigration Law

Lara K. Hoffman Commercial Litigation

Ryan S. Klarberg Intellectual Property Law

Matthew Lamb Commercial Litigation

Meghan Lenahan Immigration Law

Daniel Pohlman Alternative Dispute Resolution Litigation – Securities

Andrew Richmond Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law Litigation – Bankruptcy

Nicholas Saady Entertainment and Sports Law Intellectual Property Law

Amy Stein Simonds Entertainment and Sports Law Intellectual Property Law

Ari L. Tran Real Estate Law

Joshua Weigensberg Intellectual Property Law

Dina Kleyman Weinstein Immigration Law

Eric J. Wisotsky Corporate Law



