Pryor Cashman Attorneys Recognized In 2026 Best Lawyers Awards

Best Lawyers has recognized 53 Pryor Cashman attorneys in its 2026 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, celebrating their achievements across a broad spectrum of practice areas.
Three partners were also named “Lawyer of the Year” in New York: Frank P. Scibilia for Copyright Law, Todd E. Soloway for Leisure and Hospitality Law, and Todd B. Marcus for Litigation - Real Estate. Only one attorney in each practice area and geographic region is selected as "Lawyer of the Year" in each edition.
Thirty-eight attorneys across the firm's three offices have been recognized in the 32nd edition of The Best Lawyers of America list, which honors outstanding legal professionals based on peer evaluations within specific practice areas and regions:
New York, NY
- Anne S. Atkinson
- Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television
- Jamie M. Brickell
- Commercial Litigation
- Colleen L. Caden
- Immigration Law
- William L. Charron
- Art Law
- Ilene S. Farkas
- Copyright Law
- Entertainment Law – Music
- Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme
- Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Richard S. Frazer
- Franchise Law
- Wayne B. Heicklen
- Real Estate Law
- James A. Janowitz
- Copyright Law
- Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television
- Bradley A. Kaufman
- Real Estate Law
- Richard L. Kay
- Trusts and Estates
- Daniel L. Kesten
- Trusts and Estates
- Ronald B. Kremnitzer
- Real Estate Law
- Todd B. Marcus
- Litigation – Real Estate
- Avram E. Morell
- Immigration Law
- Megan E. Noh
- Art Law
- Karen M. Platt
- Family Law
- Judith L. Poller
- Family Law
- Paul J. Proulx
- Real Estate Law
- Simon Pulman
- Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television
- Brad D. Rose
- Entertainment Law – Music
- Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Trademark Law
- David C. Rose
- Commercial Litigation
- Ronnie Schindel
- Family Law
- Donald L. Schuck
- Family Law
- Frank P. Scibilia
- Copyright Law
- Ronald H. Shechtman
- Labor Law – Management
- Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Eric D. Sherman
- Litigation – Real Estate
- Todd E. Soloway
- Leisure and Hospitality Law
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Real Estate Law
- Shane Stroud
- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Paul Van Horn
- Trusts and Estates
- Elizabeth Warner
- Family Law
- Eric B. Woldenberg
- Litigation and Controversy – Tax
- Trusts and Estates
- Donald S. Zakarin
- Entertainment Law – Music
- Joshua Zuckerberg
- Litigation – Labor and Employment
Los Angeles, CA
- Michael J. Niborski
- Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television
- Media Law
- Michael L. Novicoff
- Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television
- Karen M. Robson
- Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television
Miami, FL
- James G. Sammataro
- Entertainment Law – Motion Pictures and Television
- Litigation – Intellectual Property
Fifteen of the firm's attorneys were selected for the sixth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, which recognizes exceptional lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years:
New York, NY
- Daniel Derby
- Commercial Litigation
- Joshua M. Greenberg
- Corporate Law
- Entertainment and Sports Law
- Intellectual Property Law
- Evan D. Hey
- Immigration Law
- Lara K. Hoffman
- Commercial Litigation
- Ryan S. Klarberg
- Intellectual Property Law
- Matthew Lamb
- Commercial Litigation
- Meghan Lenahan
- Immigration Law
- Daniel Pohlman
- Alternative Dispute Resolution
- Litigation – Securities
- Andrew Richmond
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Litigation – Bankruptcy
- Nicholas Saady
- Entertainment and Sports Law
- Intellectual Property Law
- Amy Stein Simonds
- Entertainment and Sports Law
- Intellectual Property Law
- Ari L. Tran
- Real Estate Law
- Joshua Weigensberg
- Intellectual Property Law
- Dina Kleyman Weinstein
- Immigration Law
- Eric J. Wisotsky
- Corporate Law
