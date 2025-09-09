ARTICLE
9 September 2025

Four Pryor Cashman Attorneys Named To 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators In America List

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore Firm Details
Pryor Cashman Partners David C. Rose, Sidhardha Kamaraju, Katherine C. Reilly, and Todd E. Soloway have been named to Lawdragon's 2026 list of the 500 Leading Litigators in America.
United States Law Department Performance
David C. Rose,Sidhardha Kamaraju,Todd Soloway
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Pryor Cashman Partners David C. Rose, Sidhardha Kamaraju, Katherine C. Reilly, and Todd E. Soloway have been named to Lawdragon's 2026 list of the 500 Leading Litigators in America.

  • David Rose, Managing Partner of the firm, was chosen for Commercial Litigation, with a focus on Media & Entertainment and Financial Services.
  • Sid Kamaraju, Chair of the White Collar + Regulatory Enforcement Practice, was recognized for his work in White Collar, Criminal Defense, Investigations, and Litigation.
  • Katherine Reilly, a Partner in the White Collar + Regulatory Enforcement Practice, was honored for White Collar, Criminal Defense, Investigations, and Litigation.
  • Todd Soloway, Chair of the Litigation Group and Co-Chair of the Hotel + Hospitality Group, was recognized for Hospitality and Real Estate Litigation.

The 2026 Lawdragon guide celebrates attorneys who lead in high-stakes litigation across a range of practice areas, including commercial disputes, white collar matters, securities, intellectual property, and more. Honorees are selected through a combination of journalistic research, peer nominations, and independent vetting.

Learn more about Lawdragon list using the link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David C. Rose
David C. Rose
Photo of Sidhardha Kamaraju
Sidhardha Kamaraju
Photo of Katherine Reilly
Katherine Reilly
Photo of Todd Soloway
Todd Soloway
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More