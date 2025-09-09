Four Pryor Cashman Attorneys Named To 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators In America List

Pryor Cashman Partners David C. Rose, Sidhardha Kamaraju, Katherine C. Reilly, and Todd E. Soloway have been named to Lawdragon's 2026 list of the 500 Leading Litigators in America.

Pryor Cashman Partners David C. Rose, Sidhardha Kamaraju, Katherine C. Reilly, and Todd E. Soloway have been named to Lawdragon's 2026 list of the 500 Leading Litigators in America.

David Rose , Managing Partner of the firm, was chosen for Commercial Litigation , with a focus on Media & Entertainment and Financial Services .

, Managing Partner of the firm, was chosen for , with a focus on . Sid Kamaraju , Chair of the White Collar + Regulatory Enforcement Practice, was recognized for his work in White Collar, Criminal Defense, Investigations, and Litigation .

, Chair of the White Collar + Regulatory Enforcement Practice, was recognized for his work in . Katherine Reilly , a Partner in the White Collar + Regulatory Enforcement Practice, was honored for White Collar, Criminal Defense, Investigations, and Litigation .

, a Partner in the White Collar + Regulatory Enforcement Practice, was honored for . Todd Soloway, Chair of the Litigation Group and Co-Chair of the Hotel + Hospitality Group, was recognized for Hospitality and Real Estate Litigation.

The 2026 Lawdragon guide celebrates attorneys who lead in high-stakes litigation across a range of practice areas, including commercial disputes, white collar matters, securities, intellectual property, and more. Honorees are selected through a combination of journalistic research, peer nominations, and independent vetting.

