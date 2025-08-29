Episode 129: Tai Shiow, Summer Associate (Podcast)

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Chemutai Shiow, a summer associate in Foley's Milwaukee office. In this discussion, she reflects on growing up in Franklin, Wisconsin, earning her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and subsequently attending the University of Chicago Law School. Tai details her unique path to Foley that included working at Foley for over three years, as patent agent, before leaving to attend law school. She discusses her decision to attend law school full-time, and her decision to return to Foley as a summer associate. Tai shares exactly what it is that has kept her coming back to Foley & Lardner and provides advice on the importance of working before law school.

Tai's Profile:

Title: Summer Associate

Foley Office: Milwaukee

Practice Area: Intellectual Property

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

College: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Law School: University of Chicago Law School

Click here for full list of The Path & The Practice episodes.

You can also find, and subscribe, to this podcast on all major pod

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.