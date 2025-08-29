ARTICLE
29 August 2025

Episode 129: Tai Shiow, Summer Associate (Podcast)

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Chemutai Shiow, a summer associate in Foley's Milwaukee office.
United States Law Department Performance
Alexis P. Robertson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Chemutai Shiow, a summer associate in Foley's Milwaukee office. In this discussion, she reflects on growing up in Franklin, Wisconsin, earning her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and subsequently attending the University of Chicago Law School. Tai details her unique path to Foley that included working at Foley for over three years, as patent agent, before leaving to attend law school. She discusses her decision to attend law school full-time, and her decision to return to Foley as a summer associate. Tai shares exactly what it is that has kept her coming back to Foley & Lardner and provides advice on the importance of working before law school.

Tai's Profile:

Title: Summer Associate

Foley Office: Milwaukee

Practice Area: Intellectual Property

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

College: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Law School: University of Chicago Law School

1671898a.jpg

Click here for full list of The Path & The Practice episodes.

You can also find, and subscribe, to this podcast on all major pod

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alexis P. Robertson
Alexis P. Robertson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More