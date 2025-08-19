ARTICLE
19 August 2025

Podcast Episode 127: Nick Jerschefske, Summer Associate

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Nick Jerschefske, a summer associate in Foley's Milwaukee office.
United States Law Department Performance
Alexis P. Robertson
This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Nick Jerschefske, a summer associate in Foley's Milwaukee office. In this discussion, he reflects on growing up in Franklin, Wisconsin, earning his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus and subsequently attending Marquette University Law School. Nick details the nearly a decade he spent focused on a career in music and the various jobs he held during the time before deciding to join the U.S. Army. He discusses his decision to attend law school and how, once in law school, he focused on building relationships to help him find both 1L and 2L job opportunities. Nick also shares his experience as a summer associate at Foley and provides advice on the importance of not self-selecting out of opportunities.

Nick's Profile:

Title: Summer Associate

Foley Office: Milwaukee

Practice Area: Transactions

Hometown: Franklin, WI

College: University of Maryland Global Campus

Law School: Marquette University Law School

1668074a.jpg

