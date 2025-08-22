Thompson Featured In Cleveland Magazine Profile

Taft partner Adrian Thompson was featured in a recent Cleveland Magazine article, published on Aug. 19, that highlights five Cleveland 500 honorees that are making a lasting impact on the city through their unique and principled approaches.

Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.

Taft partner Adrian Thompson was featured in a recent Cleveland Magazine article, published on Aug. 19, that highlights five Cleveland 500 honorees that are making a lasting impact on the city through their unique and principled approaches. In his profile, Thompson discusses his decision-making processes, leadership style, and passion for helping others develop and reach their highest potential.

To read the full profile, visit here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.