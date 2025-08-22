ARTICLE
22 August 2025

Thompson Featured In Cleveland Magazine Profile

TS
Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Contributor

Taft Stettinius & Hollister logo
Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.
Explore Firm Details
Taft partner Adrian Thompson was featured in a recent Cleveland Magazine article, published on Aug. 19, that highlights five Cleveland 500 honorees that are making a lasting impact on the city through their unique and principled approaches.
United States Law Department Performance
Adrian Thompson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Taft partner Adrian Thompson was featured in a recent Cleveland Magazine article, published on Aug. 19, that highlights five Cleveland 500 honorees that are making a lasting impact on the city through their unique and principled approaches. In his profile, Thompson discusses his decision-making processes, leadership style, and passion for helping others develop and reach their highest potential.

To read the full profile, visit here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adrian Thompson
Adrian Thompson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More