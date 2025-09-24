ARTICLE
24 September 2025

A Seat With An Expert Series: How A&M Is Best Positioned To Help Clients (Forensic Technology Edition) (Video)

Alvarez & Marsal

United States Law Department Performance
Jonathan Marshall,Joe Shepley,Rishi Chhatwal
+1 Authors

In this episode of A Seat with an Expert – Forensic Technology Edition series, A&M experts explored how clients across industries are increasingly facing rising compliance, regulatory, and litigation pressures. To prepare, organizations should strengthen governance, anticipate regulatory shifts, and build trusted partnerships to stay ahead in 2025 and beyond.

Jonathan Marshall
Joe Shepley
Gary Foster
Rishi Chhatwal
