Keys To Success For Practice Group Leaders

"A law firm's success is the sum of its practice groups' successes."

In modern law firms, practice group leaders (PGLs) hold one of the most pivotal, and often least clearly defined, roles. They sit at the intersection of strategy and execution, balancing leadership, management, and client-facing responsibilities. Yet many are promoted into the role without formal leadership training or a clear mandate. The best PGLs don't simply manage workflows; they cultivate the conditions for team success, client satisfaction, and sustainable profitability.

Below are the key elements that distinguish firms with high-performing practice group leaders and the groups they lead—supported by research, quotes, and data points.

Define the Roles and Responsibilities Clearly

In law firms historically, there has been resistance to too much definition – preferring ambiguity vs. seeming too much like "the corporate" world. However, research indicates that leaders are more effective when their roles and responsibilities are clearly defined. We had the opportunity recently to create a competency model for a firm's PGLs – in order to provide that clarity – but also to be able to identify what roles were not the PGLs to "worry about" or take the lead on. Without this, the role can be overwhelming to many – or just not get done by others. This role in most firms is at most 25% of their total time committed to the firm (500 to 600 hours) and the only way to be successful as a PGL of a typical practice group of 20 or more is to delegate – both to the Practice Group Professional (PGP) supporting the PGL and other business professionals (e.g., in BD, finance, professional development, etc.) and to other members of the group. It is much easier to delegate when the full range of responsibilities is outlined. There are some responsibilities where the PGL takes the lead (primary responsibility) and some where the PGP, BD manager or others take the lead and the PGL is secondarily responsible. Defining "swim lanes" between the PGL, their practice group director, the industry team leads, BD and professional development managers, the finance team and more can ensure the practice groups get the support they need while also preventing duplication and unnecessary tensions between functions.

Clarify the Mission and Strategy of the Practice

Strong practice groups operate with purpose and alignment. Too often, practice-group meetings focus on administrative updates or workload or training issues rather than the group's broader goals. Effective PGLs lead the group members to develop a clear strategic direction: What does success look like for this practice? Where are the most promising opportunities for growth? How does the group's work support the firm's overall strategy?

Top-performing leaders translate firm strategy into specific, actionable objectives for their group — whether expanding into new markets, attracting laterals, deepening relationships with key clients, or enhancing efficiency through practice technology or Gen AI. As covered in the books authored on this subject, in firms that are truly business-unit driven, practice-group leaders (PGLs) are not simply coordinators or symbolic heads, they are empowered leaders with real authority and accountability.

Unfortunately, according to the Thomson Reuters Institute 2022 Law Firm Leadership survey, only 36% of respondents rated the performance of their practice groups as mostly successful, and only 28% rated their department chairs or PGLs as mostly successful. In my experience, this is often a function of a lack of one or more of these: clearly defined roles, accountability, compensation alignment and partner buy-in.

Build a Culture of Accountability and Collaboration

Firms that truly empower their practice groups foster a culture where lawyers are accountable for group goals, not just individual production and business generation. This means setting clear expectations, following through on commitments, and creating transparency around performance metrics. When partners are asked about their contributions at compensation time, they should be asked how they contributed to the success of the practice group.

But accountability alone isn't enough — collaboration is its essential counterpart. High-performing groups share knowledge, cross-sell across sub-specialties, and leverage each other's strengths. The leader's job is to encourage communication and teamwork, often across offices and generational lines. Research by Heidi Gardner and Harvard's Center on the Legal Profession notes that many of the most complex client matters 'transcend practice areas and disciplinary silos...law firms and lawyers have to collaborate across their boundaries.'

Develop People and Future Leaders

Practice-group leadership isn't just about driving short-term results; it's about developing talent and building the group's future. The best leaders act as coaches, not just supervisors. They understand individual career aspirations, provide developmental feedback, and delegate stretch opportunities.

Strong PGLs also invest in succession planning – for senior partners in the group and themselves. They help partners who plan to retire in next few years identify the right people to integrate into their client relationships. They provide mentoring opportunities for the partner to pass on their knowledge. For their role, they identify potential future leaders early and give them meaningful leadership experience taking on aspects of running the practice group. This not only strengthens the group, but also increases engagement and retention—especially among younger lawyers who crave mentorship and purpose.

Be a Connector

The most successful PGLs see themselves as connectors – connecting the group's partners with opportunities for new business, associates with opportunities for meaningful work and/or mentoring, a colleague in another practice group with the right expert in the practice to assist their client and much more. By getting to know their group members and building trust relationships with them, they understand their developmental needs, career aspirations, desired clients and practice challenges. They can connect them with others who can assist and often know of opportunities that aren't evident to others.

Manage Resources Like a Business

While lawyers are trained to think like advocates, PGLs must also think like business managers. They oversee budgets, pricing, staffing, and profitability. The most successful leaders regularly review financial data, track realization, and understand the economics of their matters. Running a group like a business doesn't mean prioritizing profit over quality; it means ensuring the group's work is sustainable, competitive, and aligned with the firm's economic model.

Communicate Effectively—Up, Down, and Across

Communication is one of the most underrated leadership skills. PGLs must communicate with firm management, other group leaders and their group members – partners, associates, counsel and staff. Transparency is key. The best leaders share the 'why' behind decisions, solicit input before rolling out changes, and maintain open feedback loops.

Balance Advocacy and Accountability

Every practice-group leader faces the tension between advocating for their group and enforcing firm standards. Effective PGLs manage this balance thoughtfully. They represent their group's needs while holding members accountable for performance, teamwork, and contribution to firm goals.

Prioritize Execution and Follow-Through

Many practice groups develop ambitious plans but fail to implement them. What separates good leaders from great ones is follow-through. They keep the group's agenda active between meetings, assign ownership for next steps, and measure progress.

Model Leadership Traits That Inspire Trust

Beyond skills and tools, leadership success depends on who the leader is, not just what they do. Traits such as integrity, empathy, self-awareness, decisiveness, and resilience consistently rise to the top. Great PGLs lead with authenticity, build psychological safety, and earn trust by doing what they say they will do.

Invest in Your Own Development

The best practice-group leaders never stop learning. They seek feedback, participate in leadership training, and connect with peers inside and outside their firm. Leadership is a craft, not a title—and like any craft, it improves through reflection, coaching, and deliberate practice. Research shows that firms that invest in structured leadership development see higher performance, engagement, and client satisfaction. We have worked with many firms to create customized leadership workshops for their PGLs to enhance their skills in various areas – but also to build their confidence as leaders. The latest edition of The Practice Group Leader's Handbook for Success is another good resource for PGLs, PG professionals and firm leaders.

The Bottom Line

When practice group leaders succeed, the firm succeeds. They are the leverage points where strategy becomes reality—translating vision into performance, culture into behavior, and plans into measurable results.

The keys to success are not mysterious: clarity, accountability, communication, and care for people. Firms that invest in their practice leaders are investing in the future of their business.

