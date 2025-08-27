ARTICLE
27 August 2025

Navigating STEM Careers In Intellectual Property With Christine Hollis, Chief Talent & Diversity Officer At Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

On a recent episode of the Lecture-Casts podcast, Marshall Gerstein's Chief Talent & Diversity Officer Christine Hollis shares her insights on the impactful roles...
August 18, 2025 – Podcast

Lecture-Casts, A Lecture Series on General Chemistry

On a recent episode of the Lecture-Casts podcast, Marshall Gerstein's Chief Talent & Diversity Officer Christine Hollis shares her insights on the impactful roles that scientists and engineers can play in intellectual property, bridging innovation and the law. Christine is on a mission to share how professionals with interests and education in STEM can contribute to IP law without necessarily going to law school.

Check out the episode here or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

