Navigating STEM Careers In Intellectual Property With Christine Hollis, Chief Talent & Diversity Officer At Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

August 18, 2025 – Podcast

On a recent episode of the Lecture-Casts podcast, Marshall Gerstein's Chief Talent & Diversity Officer Christine Hollis shares her insights on the impactful roles that scientists and engineers can play in intellectual property, bridging innovation and the law. Christine is on a mission to share how professionals with interests and education in STEM can contribute to IP law without necessarily going to law school.

Check out the episode here or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.