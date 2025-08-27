Navigating STEM Careers In Intellectual Property With Christine Hollis, Chief Talent & Diversity Officer At Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun is a full service intellectual property law firm that protects, enforces and transfers the intellectual property of clients in more than 150 countries worldwide. Nearly half the Firm’s professionals have been in-house as general counsel, patent counsel, technology transfer managers, scientists or engineers, and offer seasoned experience in devising and executing IP strategy and comprehensive IP solutions. Learn more at www.marshallip.com.
Lecture-Casts, A Lecture Series on General Chemistry
On a recent episode of the Lecture-Casts podcast, Marshall
Gerstein's Chief Talent & Diversity Officer Christine
Hollis shares her insights on the impactful roles that scientists
and engineers can play in intellectual property, bridging
innovation and the law. Christine is on a mission to share how
professionals with interests and education in STEM can contribute
to IP law without necessarily going to law school.
Check out the episode here or wherever you listen to your favorite
podcasts.
