Special Episode: Patrick McMahon, Alexa Goldstein, And Rashad Abdallah Talk Life In Big Law As Military Veterans (Podcast)

This special edition of The Path & The Practice welcomes members of Foley's Veterans & Allies Affinity Group, Patrick McMahon (Senior Counsel, Labor & Employment, Chicago), Alexa Goldstein (Associate, Litigation, Tampa), and Rashad Abdallah (Associate, Labor & Employment, San Diego). Representing three branches of the United States Armed Forces (Airforce, Army, and Navy), Patrick, Alexa, and Rashad reflect on a variety of topics including why they decided to attend law school after serving, what it was like being a law student and a veteran, as well as how the skills they developed in the military enhance their legal practice.

Patrick's Profile:

  • Title: Senior Counsel
  • Foley Office: Chicago
  • Practice Area: Labor & Employment
  • Hometown: Arlington Heights, IL
  • College: United States Air Force Academy
  • Law School: Depaul University College of Law

Alexa's Profile:

  • Title: Associate
  • Foley Office: Tampa
  • Practice Area: Labor & Employment
  • Hometown: Hollywood, FL
  • College: Nova Southeastern University
  • Law School: University of Florida Levin College of Law

Rashad's Profile:

  • Title: Associate
  • Foley Office: San Diego, CA
  • Practice Area: Litigation
  • Hometown: San Diego, CA
  • College: University of San Franscisco
  • Law School: University of Michigan Law School

