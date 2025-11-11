Special Episode: Patrick McMahon, Alexa Goldstein, And Rashad Abdallah Talk Life In Big Law As Military Veterans (Podcast)

This special edition of The Path & The Practice welcomes members of Foley's Veterans & Allies Affinity Group, Patrick McMahon (Senior Counsel, Labor & Employment, Chicago), Alexa Goldstein (Associate, Litigation, Tampa), and Rashad Abdallah (Associate, Labor & Employment, San Diego). Representing three branches of the United States Armed Forces (Airforce, Army, and Navy), Patrick, Alexa, and Rashad reflect on a variety of topics including why they decided to attend law school after serving, what it was like being a law student and a veteran, as well as how the skills they developed in the military enhance their legal practice.

Patrick's Profile:

Title: Senior Counsel

Foley Office: Chicago

Practice Area: Labor & Employment

Hometown: Arlington Heights, IL

College: United States Air Force Academy

Law School: Depaul University College of Law

Alexa's Profile:

Title: Associate

Foley Office: Tampa

Practice Area: Labor & Employment

Hometown: Hollywood, FL

College: Nova Southeastern University

Law School: University of Florida Levin College of Law

Rashad's Profile:

Title: Associate

Foley Office: San Diego, CA

Practice Area: Litigation

Hometown: San Diego, CA

College: University of San Franscisco

Law School: University of Michigan Law School

