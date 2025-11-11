Special Episode: Patrick McMahon, Alexa Goldstein, And Rashad Abdallah Talk Life In Big Law As Military Veterans (Podcast)

- within Government, Public Sector, Insurance and Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic(s)
This special edition of The Path & The Practice welcomes members of Foley's Veterans & Allies Affinity Group, Patrick McMahon (Senior Counsel, Labor & Employment, Chicago), Alexa Goldstein (Associate, Litigation, Tampa), and Rashad Abdallah (Associate, Labor & Employment, San Diego). Representing three branches of the United States Armed Forces (Airforce, Army, and Navy), Patrick, Alexa, and Rashad reflect on a variety of topics including why they decided to attend law school after serving, what it was like being a law student and a veteran, as well as how the skills they developed in the military enhance their legal practice.
Patrick's Profile:
- Title: Senior Counsel
- Foley Office: Chicago
- Practice Area: Labor & Employment
- Hometown: Arlington Heights, IL
- College: United States Air Force Academy
- Law School: Depaul University College of Law
Alexa's Profile:
- Title: Associate
- Foley Office: Tampa
- Practice Area: Labor & Employment
- Hometown: Hollywood, FL
- College: Nova Southeastern University
- Law School: University of Florida Levin College of Law
Rashad's Profile:
- Title: Associate
- Foley Office: San Diego, CA
- Practice Area: Litigation
- Hometown: San Diego, CA
- College: University of San Franscisco
- Law School: University of Michigan Law School
