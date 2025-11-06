Manatt's Automatic Renewal Law Handbook

What are the risks and considerations posed by recent amendments and changes to state and federal automatic renewal laws (ARLs), especially in the subscription-based economy? Where do I start? Which states pose the greatest risk?

These are just some of the questions our clients have asked as they look to navigate these complex laws and regulations within their organizations.

To help you build an effective ARL compliance program and stay compliant with the ever changing state and federal laws, Manatt has developed a comprehensive guide that outlines the state and federal ARLs in all 50 states.

Jumpstart your ARL compliance program

This handbook draws on extensive research and the cross-disciplinary knowledge of many Manatt professionals. The result is a comprehensive suite of summaries, charts, checklists, best practices, and tips and risk assessments that will help professionals at all levels understand and mitigate risks related to automatic renewals.

Specifically, the handbook covers:

The scope of each federal or state law

Whether business-to-business contracts are covered

Exemptions or exclusions

Enrollment disclosure requirements

Consent requirements

Post-purchase acknowledgment requirements

Renewal notice requirements

Requirements for free gifts or trials

Material change requirements

Cancellation requirements

Whether the law provides a private right of action or other vehicle to bring claims

Penalties or remedies available for a violation

Whether there is a good faith defense

Litigation risk score for each law

The handbook assigns a risk score (low, moderate, high) based on our review of each ARL's requirements, penalties and litigation vehicles, litigation history and regulatory activity. The handbook also features a high-level "at a glance" chart showing key features for all state and federal laws, U.S. map charts, detailed checklists and a variety of compliance checklists and best practices.

