BGCA Author Series Brings Chicago Author Back To The West Side

Foley & Lardner's national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) is driven in our 25 Noth American offices through the commitment and support of our attorneys and business professionals who create unforgettable experiences for youth at local Clubs.

One of these programs, launched in 2023, is our BGCA Author Series, which invites celebrated children's authors to local Clubs across the country where they lead interactive readings and discussions. In celebration of the four-year anniversary of our partnership, we organized a three-city Midwest tour in July featuring a wonderful author from Mexico, our sixth installment of this unique program.

Most recently, on October 20, Foley was thrilled to host its latest installment of the BGCA author Series in Chicago with Arshay Cooper, a rower, bestselling and award-winning author, motivational speaker and two-time Golden Oar recipient.

The event kicked off with a tour of the James R. Jordan Boys & Girls Club on Chicago's west side followed by introductory remarks and ice breakers led by Club Director Will Edmondson. Cooper then shared his background and life journey with the more than a dozen teenage Club members that attended.

All were captivated by the riveting discussion on courage, speaking your truth, and turning the page on fear that unfurled as Club youth Mekhi interviewed Cooper for the final segment of this Author Series program.

The evening concluded with a catered meal, a wonderful group photo with Cooper, and distribution of signed copies of his new book Let Me Be Real With You.

This was the seventh installment of our BGCA Author Series that has featured six authors across eight cities in the United States and Mexico (and showings of the recordings in many more).

This (inter)national initiative is a great way to engage with our local Clubs, provide age-appropriate books to Club kids, and support youth development.

