ARTICLE
10 November 2025

BGCA Author Series Brings Chicago Author Back To The West Side

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Foley & Lardner's national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) is driven in our 25 Noth American offices through the commitment and support of our attorneys...
United States Law Department Performance
Linda E. Benfield
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Foley & Lardner are most popular:
  • within Government, Public Sector, Insurance and Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic(s)

Foley & Lardner's national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) is driven in our 25 Noth American offices through the commitment and support of our attorneys and business professionals who create unforgettable experiences for youth at local Clubs.

One of these programs, launched in 2023, is our BGCA Author Series, which invites celebrated children's authors to local Clubs across the country where they lead interactive readings and discussions. In celebration of the four-year anniversary of our partnership, we organized a three-city Midwest tour in July featuring a wonderful author from Mexico, our sixth installment of this unique program.

1702662.jpg

Most recently, on October 20, Foley was thrilled to host its latest installment of the BGCA author Series in Chicago with Arshay Cooper, a rower, bestselling and award-winning author, motivational speaker and two-time Golden Oar recipient.

The event kicked off with a tour of the James R. Jordan Boys & Girls Club on Chicago's west side followed by introductory remarks and ice breakers led by Club Director Will Edmondson. Cooper then shared his background and life journey with the more than a dozen teenage Club members that attended.

All were captivated by the riveting discussion on courage, speaking your truth, and turning the page on fear that unfurled as Club youth Mekhi interviewed Cooper for the final segment of this Author Series program.

The evening concluded with a catered meal, a wonderful group photo with Cooper, and distribution of signed copies of his new book Let Me Be Real With You.

1702662a.jpg

This was the seventh installment of our BGCA Author Series that has featured six authors across eight cities in the United States and Mexico (and showings of the recordings in many more).

This (inter)national initiative is a great way to engage with our local Clubs, provide age-appropriate books to Club kids, and support youth development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Linda E. Benfield
Linda E. Benfield
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More