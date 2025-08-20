Episode 128: Nandita Raghavan, Summer Associate (Podcast)

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation Nandita Raghavan, a summer associate in Foley's Los Angeles office. In this discussion, she reflects on growing up in Pleasanton, California, earning her undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California and subsequently attending the USC Gould School of Law. Nandita discusses on her decision to defer attending law school to teach for two years. She also provides advice on the best way to learn about law firms when you're looking for a Big Law summer associate position. Finally, Nandita talks about her experience as a summer associate at Foley and gives great advice on the importance of knowing what you want out of law school.

Nandita's Profile<:

Title: Summer Associate

Foley Office: Los Angeles

Practice Area: Litigation

Hometown: Pleasanton, CA

College: University of Southern California

Law School: USC Gould School of Law

