Podcast Episode 126: Randall Carter, Summer Associate

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Randall Carter, a summer associate in Foley's Boston office. In this conversation, he looks back on growing up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, attending Colgate University for undergrad and attending Harvard Law School, after transferring from Northeastern University School of Law. Randall reflects on the jobs he held before law school, discusses his transition to law school as well as his decision to transfer from Northeastern to Harvard. Additionally, he shares his experience navigating the Big Law interview process, decision to join Foley as a summer associate, and the experience he had at Foley. Finally, Randall provides wonderful insight on the importance of preparing for interviews and striking a balance between being both authentic and polished.

Randall's Profile:

Title: Summer Associate

Foley Office: Boston

Practice Area: Litigation

Hometown: Cambridge, Massachusetts

College: Colgate University

Law School: Harvard Law School

