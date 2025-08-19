Podcast Episode 126: Randall Carter, Summer Associate

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Randall Carter, a summer associate in Foley's Boston office. In this conversation, he looks back on growing up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, attending Colgate University for undergrad and attending Harvard Law School, after transferring from Northeastern University School of Law. Randall reflects on the jobs he held before law school, discusses his transition to law school as well as his decision to transfer from Northeastern to Harvard. Additionally, he shares his experience navigating the Big Law interview process, decision to join Foley as a summer associate, and the experience he had at Foley. Finally, Randall provides wonderful insight on the importance of preparing for interviews and striking a balance between being both authentic and polished.
Randall's Profile:
Title: Summer Associate
Foley Office: Boston
Practice Area: Litigation
Hometown: Cambridge, Massachusetts
College: Colgate University
Law School: Harvard Law School
