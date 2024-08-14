Podcast Episode 114: Meredith McDuffie, Summer Associate

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Meredith McDuffie, a 1L summer associate with Foley's Chicago office. Meredith reflects on growing up in Oak Park, Illinois, and Carmel, Indiana, attending Boston University for undergrad and the George Washington University Law School. They discuss working as a paralegal for three years before attending law school. And, they share their process for finding a 1L summer associate position as well as their experience as a summer associate with Foley. Finally, Meredith provides wonderful advice on the importance of law students remembering that they are more than their GPA.

Meredith's Profile:

Title : Summer Associate

: Summer Associate Foley Office : Chicago

: Chicago Hometown: Carmel, Indiana

Carmel, Indiana College: Boston University

Boston University Law School: George Washington University School of Law

