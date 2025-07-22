ARTICLE
22 July 2025

Darin Klemchuk Featured On The Lawyer's Edge Podcast

Darin M. Klemchuk

We're excited to share that our CEO, Darin Klemchuk, was recently a guest on The Lawyer's Edge podcast hosted by Elise Holtzman. In this episode, Darin discusses his unconventional path from Big Law to launching Klemchuk PLLC, the challenges and rewards of building a values-driven firm, and the role of personal growth in leadership.

Listeners will also hear about:

  • The story behind launching the firm with no portable business
  • Darin's thoughts on leadership, coaching, and the "platinum rule"
  • His 62-minute plank challenge and what it taught him about mindset
  • The importance of peer networks and continuous development

Listen to the full episode here.

We're proud to see Darin's journey featured on a platform dedicated to advancing the legal profession.

