Under Oath: Ricardo Barquero

Ricardo Barquero is a transactional attorney in our Business, Finance and Real Estate practice. A native of Costa Rica, Ricardo practiced law there for 14 years before moving his family to the United States and attending the University of Iowa College of Law. Learn more about this motorcycle riding, multi-instrumentalist musician who holds law degrees from three countries.

Q: Why did you decide to practice law?

RB: I've always been drawn to the challenge of working through complex problems; studying an issue from the ground up, understanding its structure, and finding the best path forward. Law offers that discipline. It's a field where research, logic, and strategy intersect, and where precision matters. My instinct is to start with the fundamentals, immerse myself in the problem, and then build a solution that not only holds up legally but also makes sense from a practical, client-oriented perspective. That last part is essential because a good answer on paper isn't enough. It must work in the real world.

Q: What achievement in your legal career makes you the proudest?

RB:One of the achievements I'm most proud of is drafting the first legal framework to regulate telecommunications infrastructure in the municipality of Curridabat, Costa Rica, the city where I lived. The mayor asked me to help shift the city's approach: from allowing telecom providers to build primarily on private land to requiring that infrastructure be placed on public land, creating a new source of municipal revenue. The challenge was to design a legal structure that achieved this goal without violating Costa Rica's constitutional protections for private property or creating what is commonly referred to here as a regulatory taking.

The pressure was significant. The central government expected a quick resolution, the telecom companies opposed the proposed restrictions, and the regulations were immediately challenged in court. The Costa Rican Supreme Court ultimately reviewed the framework I drafted after lower courts had ruled against the municipality. The Supreme Court upheld the regulations, validating the structure and approach we had taken.

The mayor later called to share the Supreme Court's decision and thank me. Knowing that the framework held up under constitutional review and helped my city adopt a new policy approach was both professionally rewarding and personally meaningful.

Q: What's the hardest thing you've ever done?

RB: Starting over. Moving to the U.S. as a mid-career professional with a young family during the pandemic, pursuing a new degree, adapting to a new legal system and method of legal education, and rebuilding a professional path from scratch was humbling, exhausting, and at times uncertain. I lost track of how many nights I asked my wife if she still thought what we were doing was a good idea because it often felt like an uphill climb. But we kept going. It made me a more resilient person and a better lawyer. Today, now that we have put down roots in the Des Moines area, every time I see my daughters smile, I can tell myself it was all worth it.

Q: What's the most important thing you've learned since becoming a lawyer?

RB: One of my professors once told us that attorneys are highly paid speakers and writers; that idea stuck with me, and it has proven true throughout my career. Legal analysis is fundamental, but so is the ability to communicate clearly and give advice that clients can use. Whether you're drafting a contract, structuring a deal, or counseling a client, your work has to be both precise and practical. Learning to combine legal substance with clear, actionable guidance has been one of the most important parts of my development as a lawyer.

Q: What are three words your clients would use to describe you?

RB: Good. Firm. Prudent.

I first read The Soul of the Robe (El alma de la toga) in 1998, when I was starting my legal studies, and I reread it 25 years later, after earning my J.D. in the United States. In that book, published in 1919, Ángel Ossorio wrote:

"In a lawyer, the rectitude of conscience is a thousand times more important than the treasure of knowledge. First, one must be good; then, firm; after that, prudent; enlightenment comes fourth; and expertise, last."

Those three words have stayed with me ever since. Over time, in that order, they became my own hierarchy of values in the legal profession. These are the qualities I aspire for my clients to see in me, both through my work and my daily interactions.

Q: What do you do for fun?

RB: I love riding my motorcycle, whether by myself, with my wife, or with my daughters. It helps me disconnect, reset, and take in the world at a different pace. In 2012, my wife and I took a month off and rode from Southern California to Montreal and back. We passed through Bryce Canyon, Grand Teton, Mount Rushmore, the Badlands, the Great Lakes, Niagara Falls, spent nights camping every other day, and rode through countless small towns. We avoided freeways and let the road shape each day of the trip. It was one of the most memorable experiences of my life. One ride I still plan to take is the Dalton Highway, all the way to Deadhorse, Alaska. The road stretches more than 400 miles past the Arctic Circle and through some of the most remote terrain in North America. It's mostly gravel, often unpredictable, and surrounded by wild, open landscape. It's not an easy ride, but that's part of the appeal. I intend to do it soon.

Q: Tell us one detail or story most people don't know about you?

RB: I've always been into music. I learned to play the piano as a child, then joined my elementary school's marching band, where I played trumpet and saxophone. In high school, I added guitar and later the drums, which I've been playing since then. I recorded a full-length album with my band in Spain and an EP with another band in Costa Rica. I've always loved playing live. One of my favorite experiences was participating in my music school's recitals, held every six months, where my professor would pair students from different classes to form bands and perform. We covered songs by Iron Maiden, Journey, Tool, and others. One of the most memorable moments was performing at the Siembra y Lucha festival in 2014, a three-day international event that brought together bands from 11 countries. At another show in Costa Rica, we had the chance to open for the Dutch symphonic metal band Epica. We even made the news that time: Grecco es la banda nacional que abrirá concierto de Épica | La Nación. Playing live taught me about discipline, timing, and presence, and I miss it a lot.

Q: Where is your favorite vacation destination and why?

RB: Some cities are simply perfect at Christmas, and for me, that place is Prague. I visited in December 2006 with my then-girlfriend, now my wife. The sky was always cloudy, but the city had a quiet glow that made it unforgettable. We walked up the Zamacke schody, crossed the Charles Bridge, and wandered through the Christmas market in Old Town Square. The market was full of lights, music, and people moving at a slower, more joyful pace. Every hour, a crowd gathered outside the Old Town Hall to watch the Astronomical Clock. The small figures of the Apostles appeared from behind their doors, and bells rang out over the square. We tried local food, tasted Czech beer, and even sampled absinthe. Prague felt timeless. Its cobbled streets, gothic towers, and warm atmosphere made it elegant without feeling overwhelming. It's a place I always carry with me, and one I try to return to whenever I can, with my wife and during Christmas time, of course.

