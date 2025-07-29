Pryor Cashman Earns Top Rankings In Chambers 2025 High Net Worth Guide

The 2025 edition of Chambers and Partners High Net Worth guide has awarded premier rankings to five Pryor Cashman partners and two practice groups.

Five partners were recognized for their leading work for HNW clients:

William Charron (Band 1, Art and Cultural Property Law: USA – Nationwide)

(Band 1, Art and Cultural Property Law: USA – Nationwide) Paul Cossu (Band 2, Art and Cultural Property Law: USA – Nationwide)

(Band 2, Art and Cultural Property Law: USA – Nationwide) Megan Noh (Band 1, Art and Cultural Property Law: USA – Nationwide)

(Band 1, Art and Cultural Property Law: USA – Nationwide) Judy Poller (Band 1, Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth: New York)

(Band 1, Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth: New York) Ronnie Schindel (Band 3, Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth: New York)

The firm also received high marks in the guide's department rankings:

Art and Cultural Property Law : USA – Nationwide (Band 1)

: USA – Nationwide (Band 1) Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth: New York (Band 2)

Use the links below to learn more about Pryor Cashman's 2025 Chambers High Net Worth rankings.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.