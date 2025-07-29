ARTICLE
29 July 2025

Pryor Cashman Earns Top Rankings In Chambers 2025 High Net Worth Guide

PC
Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Pryor Cashman LLP logo
A premier, midsized law firm headquartered in New York City, Pryor Cashman boasts nearly 180 attorneys and offices in both Los Angeles and Miami. From every office, we are known for getting the job done right, and doing it with integrity, efficiency and élan.
Explore Firm Details
The 2025 edition of Chambers and Partners High Net Worth guide has awarded premier rankings to five Pryor Cashman partners and two practice groups.
United States New York Law Department Performance
Pryor Cashman LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1657466a.jpg

The 2025 edition of Chambers and Partners High Net Worth guide has awarded premier rankings to five Pryor Cashman partners and two practice groups.

Five partners were recognized for their leading work for HNW clients:

  • William Charron (Band 1, Art and Cultural Property Law: USA – Nationwide)
  • Paul Cossu (Band 2, Art and Cultural Property Law: USA – Nationwide)
  • Megan Noh (Band 1, Art and Cultural Property Law: USA – Nationwide)
  • Judy Poller (Band 1, Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth: New York)
  • Ronnie Schindel (Band 3, Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth: New York)

The firm also received high marks in the guide's department rankings:

  • Art and Cultural Property Law: USA – Nationwide (Band 1)
  • Family/Matrimonial: High Net Worth: New York (Band 2)

Use the links below to learn more about Pryor Cashman's 2025 Chambers High Net Worth rankings.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Pryor Cashman LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More