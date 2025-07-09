Farkas Named To Forbes Best-In-State Lawyers 2025 List

Pryor Cashman Partner Ilene S. Farkas, Co-Chair of the Litigation Group and the Music Group, has been named to the inaugural Forbes Best-In-State Lawyers 2025 List, recognizing her outstanding work in entertainment law in New York.

This year's list highlights elite attorneys across all 50 states who have demonstrated exceptional legal acumen, strategic insight, and a deep commitment to client service amid a time of economic uncertainty and rapid transformation. The honorees were selected through a rigorous process involving independent research, peer nominations, and expert consultation.

Ilene has built a national reputation for representing top-tier clients in the music, media, and entertainment industries, earning respect for her litigation expertise and unparalleled knowledge of intellectual property law.

