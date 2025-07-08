Negotiation Is A Human Process: Strategies From John Lowry (Podcast)

John Lowry—expert negotiator and author of Negotiation Made Simple—joins us to break down the real dynamics of deal-making.

John Lowry—expert negotiator and author of Negotiation Made Simple—joins us to break down the real dynamics of deal-making.

Drawing from years as a litigator and founder of The Lowry Group , a negotiation collective, John explains why successful negotiation isn't just about facts or law—it's about people.



We explore the mindset needed to negotiate effectively, how to manage emotion and ego on both sides of the table, and why influence often matters more than information. John also shares why most professionals are negotiating far more often than they realize—yet rarely receive formal training.

From anchoring strategies to when to walk away from the table, John offers practical advice grounded in real-world experience. Whether you're managing a legal case or just trying to get a deal done, this conversation reframes negotiation as a fundamentally human process.

