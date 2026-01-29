Leaving A Law Firm In Illinois? Why The Right Legal Guidance Makes All The Difference

Few professional moments carry as much risk—and opportunity—as leaving a law firm in Illinois. Whether you are considering a lateral move, launching your own practice, or exiting a partnership that no longer serves you, the way you handle your departure can shape your career for years to come.

In Illinois, law-firm departures are governed by a complex intersection of professional-conduct rules, employment law, fiduciary obligations, and malpractice exposure. Get it right, and you protect your license, your clients, and your future. Get it wrong, and even the most talented lawyer can find themselves facing ethics complaints, fee disputes, partnership litigation, or reputational harm.

That is where Patterson Law Firm comes in.

Attorneys turn to Patterson Law Firm when the stakes are high and the margin for error is small. Michel Haeberle and Jordan Matyas are trusted advisors to lawyers navigating some of the most sensitive transitions of their careers—because they understand that leaving a firm is not just a professional decision, but a legal event that must be handled with precision.

Attorney Departure Ethics: Why You Need Specialized Counsel

Many attorneys assume that because they understand the Rules of Professional Conduct, they can manage a departure on their own. Unfortunately, that assumption is one of the most common—and costly—mistakes lawyers make.

In Illinois, departures implicate guidance from the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC), contractual obligations to firms or partners, and duties owed directly to clients. These obligations often pull in different directions, and misjudging that balance can expose you to claims long after you have moved on.

Patterson Law Firm approaches law-firm departures differently. Rather than focusing narrowly on ethics rules or employment agreements in isolation, the firm evaluates the entire risk landscape, including:

Ethical compliance and disciplinary exposure

Employment and partnership rights and obligations

Fiduciary-duty claims between lawyers

between lawyers Malpractice risk tied to client transitions

Financial disputes over fees, retainers, and work in progress

This comprehensive perspective is what allows us to protect attorneys not just during the departure—but long after it is complete.

Managing Fiduciary Duty Lawyers and Client Choice

Client choice is a cornerstone of Illinois legal ethics. Clients have the right to decide who represents them. But how that right is communicated—and when—matters enormously.

Improper or poorly timed client communications are among the most frequent triggers of disciplinary complaints and firm disputes. What may feel like a straightforward announcement can later be characterized as improper solicitation, interference with firm relationships, or a breach of fiduciary duty.

Patterson Law Firm guides attorneys through this process, helping them:

Draft ethically compliant, defensible client notices

Coordinate communications to minimize conflict with the firm

Avoid language that could be construed as misleading or coercive

Ensure timely and accurate transfer of client files and trust funds

Maintain continuity of representation so clients are never prejudiced

The result is a transition that respects client autonomy while shielding the departing attorney from unnecessary exposure.

Law Firm Partnership Disputes: Anticipating Conflict

Even when departures begin amicably, they often become contentious once clients, money, or reputation are at stake. Firms may allege misuse of confidential information, improper client solicitation, or violations of partnership duties. Disputes frequently arise over ownership and division of fees, control of client files and data, use of firm resources prior to departure, and/or post-departure restrictions or notice obligations.

What separates a smooth transition from a damaging partnership dispute is preparation. Patterson Law Firm works with attorneys before any announcement is made, structuring exits that are ethical, strategic, and defensible. By addressing timing, documentation, and communications in advance, the firm helps clients stay on offense rather than scrambling to respond to allegations later.

Strategic Legal Guidance for Attorneys Transitioning Firms

Leaving a firm is not only an ethical exercise; it is a business decision with long-term consequences. New practices must be built correctly from day one, with engagement letters, fee structures, and onboarding processes that reduce risk rather than invite it.

This business-savvy approach ensures that attorneys are not just leaving a firm safely—but positioning themselves for long-term success.

When Should You Call Patterson Law Firm?

Attorneys facing a firm departure need more than general advice—they need counsel who understand the realities of legal practice and the risks lawyers face. Clients choose Patterson Law Firm because the firm offers:

Deep experience advising lawyers, not just businesses

A reputation for discretion and strategic judgment

Practical guidance grounded in real-world disputes

A proactive approach focused on prevention, not damage control

Do I have a fiduciary duty to tell my law firm I am leaving before I tell my clients?

Generally, yes. In Illinois, lawyers typically have a fiduciary duty to their partners and firm. Notifying clients before notifying the firm can be seen as "solicitation" or a breach of that duty. However, the timing and method of notification are critical and depend on your specific partnership agreement and the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct.

Can I take my clients with me when leaving a law firm in Illinois?

Clients are not property of the firm or the lawyer; they have the absolute right to choose their counsel. You cannot "take" them, but you can notify them of your departure and ask if they wish to follow you. This process must be handled carefully to avoid accusations of tortious interference or breach of contract.

What happens if there is a dispute over fees for work in progress?

Fee disputes are common during attorney departures. The division of fees is often governed by the firm's partnership agreement or, in its absence, the Illinois Partnership Act and quantum meruit principles. Having specialized legal guidance for attorneys is essential to ensure you receive fair compensation for work performed.

