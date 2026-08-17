At Walkup Law, community involvement includes helping shape the future of the legal profession. Shareholder Khaldoun Baghdadi is actively involved with Just The Beginning – A Pipeline Organization(JTB), a nonprofit dedicated to introducing students to legal careers through mentorship, education, and hands-on learning opportunities.

For more than six decades, our personal injury attorneys have successfully represented injured people in both state and federal courts, before arbitration hearing boards and in mediation and settlement conferences. In the process, we have helped establish new law and used personal injury litigation to compel corporations to produce safer products. As leaders in the areas of personal injury and wrongful death litigation, our attorneys have helped shape personal injury law, while securing millions of dollars in financial compensation for injured clients.

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At Walkup Law, community involvement includes helping shape the future of the legal profession. Shareholder Khaldoun Baghdadi is actively involved with Just The Beginning – A Pipeline Organization(JTB), a nonprofit dedicated to introducing students to legal careers through mentorship, education, and hands-on learning opportunities.

As part of a group of judges and attorneys from the Northern District of California, Khaldoun helped organize the JTB Conference in San Francisco, which provides high school students with free access to legal professionals and valuable career development experiences. Through his involvement, he is helping inspire and support the next generation of lawyers and advocates.

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