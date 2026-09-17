Leadership In The Law: Fireside Chat With Jeff Taylor, Vice President, General Counsel, And Secretary Of ExxonMobil (Video)

Join us for an insightful conversation with Jeff Taylor, Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of ExxonMobil, as he shares his career journey from federal government service to leading legal teams...

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We are delighted to share with you our latest “Leadership in the Law” discussion with Jeff Taylor, Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of ExxonMobil.

Jeff shared with us his early career journey and the lessons he carried from government into successive in-house legal roles. He also discussed how ExxonMobil's global significance shapes his role and the principled mindset that drives the legal team’s focus. Finally, Jeff made the case for a leadership style rooted in empowerment, support, and kindness.

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