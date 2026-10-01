Remote Paralegal Statistics For 2026: What Law Firms And Solo Lawyers Need To Know

Attorneys can access case files through cloud-based systems. Clients can sign documents electronically. Legal teams can communicate and manage matters without everyone working from the same office.

RemoteLegalStaff helps law firms scale with vetted offshore talent starting at $12/hr, covering roles across legal, administrative, and operations, including Legal Assistants, Paralegals, Case Managers, Intake Specialists, Lawyers, Executive Assistants, Receptionists, Marketing Assistants, Bookkeepers, and Operations Managers. We handle hiring, HR, and ongoing support.

Remote work has changed how law firms build their teams.

Attorneys can access case files through cloud-based systems. Clients can sign documents electronically. Legal teams can communicate and manage matters without everyone working from the same office.

Paralegal work has become part of that shift.

For law firms and solo lawyers, remote staffing can expand the pool of available legal support professionals. But it also raises questions about supervision, technology, security, cost, and which tasks can be handled outside the office.

So, what does the data actually show?

There is no single federal dataset that tracks how many U.S. paralegals work remotely. The most useful picture comes from combining federal employment data with available research on remote paralegals, legal technology, and changing law firm operations.

A note on the data: Some of the latest available statistics were collected in 2024 or 2025 and published or updated for use in 2026. Where a study has a small sample or another important limitation, that context is included below.

Remote Work Has Become Part of Paralegal Employment

One of the few recent studies focused specifically on remote paralegals appeared on the American Bar Association's Standing Committee on Paralegals blog in November 2024.

The article summarized an anonymous survey of 28 paralegals and legal assistants. Of those respondents, 82% reported working remotely in some capacity.

That included 32% who worked completely remotely, 28.5% who worked remotely one to two days per week, and 21% who worked remotely three to four days per week.

The sample size matters.

The survey was distributed to several Eastern Pennsylvania paralegal associations as well as some national paralegal groups and organizations. Its author described the findings as preliminary.

For that reason, the 82% figure should not be interpreted to mean that 82% of all U.S. paralegals work remotely.

Instead, the study provides evidence that remote and hybrid work arrangements are present within the profession and deserve further study.

For law firms, that shift creates a broader staffing question: which paralegal responsibilities actually require someone to be physically present in the office?

Paralegal Employment Remains a Large Part of the Legal Workforce

Remote staffing is developing within an already substantial profession.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' current Occupational Outlook Handbook lists 404,900 paralegal and legal assistant jobs in 2025 as the employment base for its projections through 2035.

These professionals support attorneys with tasks such as maintaining and organizing files, conducting legal research, drafting documents, gathering case information, and preparing materials.

Many of those responsibilities can be performed through digital systems when the firm has the right technology, processes, and supervision in place.

That does not mean every paralegal position should become remote. Some roles still require regular physical access to an office, courthouse, attorney, or paper records.

What has changed is that physical proximity is no longer necessary for every type of paralegal work.

Median Paralegal Pay Reached $62,890

Staffing cost is another factor driving interest in different hiring models.

According to BLS, the median annual wage for paralegals and legal assistants was $62,890 in May 2025, or $30.24 per hour. The highest-paid 10% earned more than $101,500.

Wages are only one part of the cost of employing someone.

Depending on the employment arrangement, a law firm may also need to account for recruiting, payroll taxes, benefits, equipment, office space, training, paid leave, and HR administration.

Remote staffing does not automatically make a paralegal less expensive.

Compensation can vary based on experience, location, specialization, practice area, working hours, and whether the professional is hired directly or through an outside provider.

What remote hiring does change is the size of the potential labor market.

Instead of looking only for candidates who live within commuting distance, a firm can potentially recruit from a much wider geographic area.

About 40,800 Paralegal Openings Are Projected Each Year

The overall number of paralegal and legal assistant positions is not expected to grow rapidly.

BLS currently projects little or no change in employment from 2025 through 2035.

However, that does not mean firms will stop hiring.

BLS projects approximately 40,800 openings for paralegals and legal assistants each year, on average, during that period. Most are expected to result from workers moving into other occupations or leaving the labor force rather than from newly created positions.

That distinction matters for law firms.

Even when an occupation has limited overall growth, individual employers still need to replace staff, respond to turnover, and increase capacity when caseloads rise.

Remote recruiting gives firms another way to fill those needs.

A firm looking for an experienced litigation, immigration, personal injury, family law, real estate, or intellectual property paralegal may have more options when the search is not limited to one city.

Key Remote Paralegal Statistics for 2026

The available research provides several useful benchmarks:

82% of respondents in a small 2024 survey summarized on an ABA paralegal blog worked remotely in some capacity, although the survey included only 28 participants and should not be treated as nationally representative.

32% of respondents in that same survey reported working completely remotely.

404,900 paralegal and legal assistant jobs are listed by BLS as the 2025 employment base for projections through 2035.

$62,890 was the median annual wage for paralegals and legal assistants in May 2025.

40,800 paralegal and legal assistant openings are projected annually, on average, from 2025 through 2035.

71% of solo practitioners and 75% of small firms in Clio's 2026 research reported using AI to complete legal work.

These figures come from different sources, studies, and populations. They should not be combined as though they belong to one national survey.

Together, however, they provide useful context for how legal support work is changing.

Remote Hiring Can Expand the Talent Pool

Traditional hiring creates a geographic limit around each opening.

If a law firm requires an employee to work in the office five days per week, its practical candidate pool is usually limited to people who already live nearby or are willing to relocate.

Remote work can reduce that restriction.

This may be particularly useful when a firm needs practice-specific experience.

An immigration practice may need a paralegal familiar with document collection, petition preparation, and case organization. A personal injury practice may need help managing medical records, discovery materials, and client follow-ups.

Litigation firms may prioritize document review, e-filing, exhibits, discovery support, and deadline tracking.

Remote recruiting allows firms to focus more heavily on experience and fit rather than making location the first requirement.

Geography still matters. Time-zone overlap, communication, employment arrangements, security, and applicable professional rules all need to be considered.

But commuting distance is no longer the only way to define the available talent pool.

Technology Makes Distributed Legal Teams More Practical

Remote paralegal work depends heavily on the systems around it.

A firm built around paper files, office-only software, and verbal instructions may struggle with remote staff.

A firm using secure cloud-based systems has more options.

Digital case management, document storage, electronic signatures, secure communication tools, video conferencing, online filing systems, and shared task management can allow authorized staff to work on matters without being physically present.

A remote paralegal may be able to access assigned files, prepare documents, update case records, track tasks, communicate with team members, and return work for attorney review through the same systems used by the rest of the firm.

Technology alone, however, does not create an effective workflow.

Firms still need clear procedures for assigning work, storing documents, tracking deadlines, reviewing completed tasks, protecting client information, and escalating questions.

In a remote environment, those procedures become even more important.

AI Is Changing How Paralegal Work Is Performed

Artificial intelligence has also entered the legal staffing conversation.

According to Clio's 2026 Legal Trends for Solo and Small Law Firms report, 71% of solo practitioners and 75% of small firms in its research were using AI to complete legal work.

High adoption does not necessarily mean immediate financial returns.

Clio also reported that fewer than one-third of solo and small firms had increased revenue with AI.

BLS similarly expects advances in technology, including AI, to affect paralegal employment. It says these technologies are expected to make paralegals and legal assistants more efficient at tasks such as research and document preparation, which may limit demand for some workers.

That makes task allocation increasingly important.

Firms have to decide which work should be automated, which tasks can be delegated to support staff, and which decisions require an attorney.

AI may help reduce the time spent on certain processes, but firms still need people and systems to manage matters, communicate, gather information, maintain records, review outputs, and move work through established workflows.

Solo Lawyers Face a Particular Capacity Problem

Staffing can be difficult for solo attorneys because the need for help often appears before the firm is ready to build a large traditional team.

A solo lawyer may spend significant time gathering documents, updating files, following up with clients, managing deadlines, preparing routine correspondence, and completing other support work.

Those tasks still need to be done.

But every hour an attorney spends on work that can appropriately be delegated is an hour that cannot be used for attorney-level responsibilities such as legal analysis, strategy, negotiation, hearings, consultations, or business development.

Remote staffing gives solo lawyers another structure to consider.

Instead of choosing only between doing everything themselves and immediately hiring another local employee, they may be able to delegate appropriate support work to someone working remotely.

Whether that model makes sense depends on the firm's workload, practice area, systems, finances, and supervision capacity.

Growing Firms Can Use Remote Support to Add Capacity

Growing law firms face a related challenge.

More clients usually create more support work.

Files have to be maintained. Records have to be collected. Clients need updates. Documents need preparation. Deadlines need tracking. Discovery and filing tasks can multiply as caseload grows.

That work may increase before the firm needs another attorney.

Some firms respond by using legal outsourcing to add paralegal, legal assistant, case management, intake, or administrative capacity without limiting recruitment to their local employment market.

RemoteLegalStaff, for example, states that its model connects U.S. law firms with pre-screened remote legal professionals, including paralegals, legal assistants, case managers, and intake staff. The company also says it manages functions such as HR, payroll, onboarding, and ongoing support.

That does not mean outsourced staffing is automatically a better choice than an in-house employee.

The two arrangements can meet different needs.

A traditional in-office employee may be appropriate when physical presence is important or when the firm already has the infrastructure to support the position.

Remote or outsourced support may be considered when a firm wants access to a wider hiring pool, additional flexibility, or help managing some of the administrative responsibilities associated with staffing.

Remote Paralegals Still Require Appropriate Attorney Supervision

Remote work does not remove the attorney's professional responsibilities.

ABA Model Rule 5.3 addresses lawyers' responsibilities regarding nonlawyer assistance. Among other things, it calls for lawyers with direct supervisory authority over nonlawyers to make reasonable efforts to ensure their conduct is compatible with the lawyer's professional obligations.

The ABA Model Rules serve as models for professional conduct rules used by jurisdictions. Lawyers should follow the rules, ethics opinions, and other requirements that apply in the jurisdictions where they practice.

The ABA has also addressed outsourcing specifically.

Formal Opinion 08-451 states that a lawyer may outsource legal or nonlegal support services while remaining ultimately responsible for providing competent legal services. The opinion also discusses supervision, confidentiality, fees, client disclosures, and avoiding unauthorized practice of law.

For a law firm, that means remote staffing should be supported by clear procedures.

Attorneys should know what work has been delegated, how it will be reviewed, how confidential information will be protected, and when a matter needs attorney attention.

Remote work changes where a paralegal performs the work. It does not remove the lawyer's professional responsibilities.

What Can Firms Delegate to a Remote Paralegal?

The exact responsibilities of a remote paralegal depend on the practice area, the professional's experience, the firm's procedures, attorney supervision, and applicable rules.

In general, paralegals may support lawyers by gathering and organizing information, maintaining documents, conducting research, drafting documents and correspondence, helping prepare case materials, assisting with filings, and coordinating schedules and case-related communication.

BLS identifies many of these activities as common paralegal and legal assistant duties.

A firm should still define the boundaries of the role before delegating work.

Tasks requiring legal advice or independent legal judgment should remain with appropriately licensed attorneys, subject to the rules that apply in the firm's jurisdiction.

Clear scope is especially important when the person performing the work is outside the physical office.

What Should Firms Look for in Remote Paralegal Support?

Location should be only one part of the hiring decision.

Practice-area experience matters because a candidate who already understands the documents, terminology, deadlines, and workflow of a particular area may require less process training.

Communication is equally important.

Remote employees cannot rely on walking into an attorney's office every time they encounter an issue. The firm needs clear expectations for how assignments are communicated, when questions should be raised, and when something requires immediate escalation.

Technology skills can also affect how quickly someone becomes productive.

The paralegal may need to work within the firm's practice management system, document platform, communication tools, e-filing systems, and other legal software.

Security should be addressed before access to client information is provided.

Finally, there must be a clear review process.

Both the attorney and the paralegal should understand what the paralegal can handle independently within established procedures and what requires attorney review or approval.

What the Statistics Mean for Law Firms in 2026

The available numbers do not show that every paralegal is going remote.

They show that legal staffing has more options than it once did.

Remote and hybrid work are present within the paralegal profession. Federal data continues to show a substantial U.S. paralegal workforce and tens of thousands of expected openings each year. At the same time, AI and other technologies are changing how some legal support tasks are completed.

For law firms, that means physical location is becoming one factor among many.

Experience, workflow, supervision, security, communication, technology skills, and practice-area knowledge can matter just as much.

A firm may choose an in-office team, a hybrid model, remote employees, outsourced support, or a combination of those approaches.

There is no single staffing structure that fits every law practice.

The Bottom Line

Remote paralegal work has become a meaningful part of the broader shift in how legal services are supported.

The strongest available data needs to be interpreted carefully. The often-cited 82% remote-work figure, for example, comes from a small preliminary survey of only 28 respondents, not a nationwide study.

Federal employment data provides a firmer picture of the broader profession. BLS lists 404,900 paralegal and legal assistant jobs for 2025, a median annual wage of $62,890, and approximately 40,800 projected openings per year through 2035.

Meanwhile, legal technology continues to change how support work is performed.

For law firms and solo lawyers, the practical question is no longer simply whether a paralegal can work remotely.

It is whether the firm has the right person, systems, security, supervision, and workflow to make the arrangement effective.

As those systems improve, remote paralegal support gives firms another way to build capacity without assuming that every member of the legal team must work from the same office.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.