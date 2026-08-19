Episode 142: John Stillman, Summer Associate (Podcast)

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This episode features a conversation with John Stillman. John is a summer associate in Foley’s Chicago office focused on litigation. In this discussion, John reflects on growing up in Oak Law, IL, and earning his BA and Masters, in business administration, from the Bradley University before attending the University of Wisconsin Law School and transferring to Notre Dame Law School. John reflects on his experience as a summer associate, including the assignments and various summer associate events. He also shares wonderful advice on the importance of seeking mentorship and the importance of embracing challenges head on.

John’s Profile:

Title : Summer Associate

: Summer Associate Foley Office: Chicago

Chicago Hometown: Oak Lawn, IL

Oak Lawn, IL College: Bradley University

Bradley University Law School: Notre Dame Law School

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