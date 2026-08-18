Ep. 5: Filling The Gap Between Good And Great Culture (Podcast)

Matthew Irwin, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Gap Inc., shares his leadership philosophy built on authentic relationships, service, and continuous growth. Drawing from nearly 20 years at one of America's most iconic retail brands, he explores how great organizational cultures are created through trust, vulnerability, and empowering others. The conversation examines parallels between parenting and leadership, the evolution of Gap's culture, and why the strongest teams emerge when leaders priori

Benesch, an Am Law 200 firm with over 450 attorneys, combines top-tier talent with an agile, modern approach to solving clients’ most complex challenges across diverse industries. As one of the fastest-growing law firms in the country, Benesch continues to earn national recognition for its legal prowess, commitment to client service and dedication to fostering an outstanding workplace culture.

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For nearly 20 years, Matthew Irwin has helped shape one of America’s most iconic brands. In this episode of Legends of Culture, Jared Oakes sits down with Matthew, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of Gap Inc., to explore the leadership lessons that have guided his career and why authentic relationships remain at the center of great organizational cultures.

Matthew reflects on his journey from growing up in Oakland to working in Washington, D.C., before ultimately returning home to join Gap. He shares the profound influence of his mother, whose quiet strength and unwavering positivity shaped his approach to leadership, and discusses how mentors throughout his career helped him develop a philosophy rooted in service, connection and continuous growth.

Jared and Matthew dive into the role culture plays inside iconic organizations, examining how Gap has evolved over the past two decades while staying true to the values established by its founders. They discuss the importance of collaboration and creating environments where people can thrive while and fostering trust through authenticity and vulnerability. Matthew also shares why the strongest teams are built when leaders focus less on individual success and more on empowering others, creating opportunities for development and celebrating collective achievement.

Their conversation explores the parallels between parenting and leadership, the importance of meeting people where they are and the small, everyday actions that create lasting cultures. From lessons learned as a father of three daughters to insights drawn from admired leaders like Stephen Curry and Coach K, Matthew offers a thoughtful perspective on how great leaders inspire excellence without losing sight of humanity.

Tune in to discover why culture is built one relationship at a time and how creating genuine connections can help organizations thrive through change, growth and adversity.

Matthew Irwin is Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Gap Inc., where he leads the company’s real estate legal function and has spent more than 20 years supporting one of the world’s most recognized portfolios of retail brands. A Bay Area native, Matthew combines deep legal expertise with a leadership philosophy centered on authenticity, collaboration and continuous development. Known for his commitment to mentoring others and fostering high-performing teams, he believes that the strongest cultures are built through trust, genuine relationships and a shared commitment to helping people succeed.

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