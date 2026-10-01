Remote Legal Teams Aren’t A Pandemic Holdover: Here’s What The Data Shows

Law firms are not simply deciding whether employees should work from home. They are reconsidering where they recruit talent, which roles require physical presence, and how technology can support teams across locations.

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Remote legal work was once treated as a temporary adjustment. In 2026, the data tells a different story.

Law firms are not simply deciding whether employees should work from home. They are reconsidering where they recruit talent, which roles require physical presence, and how technology can support teams across locations.

The shift matters most for solo and small law firms, where adding staff can quickly increase overhead and access to experienced local candidates may be limited.

Federal employment data and recent legal-industry research suggest that remote and distributed teams are becoming a lasting part of how legal work gets done.

More Than Half of Legal Workers Have Access to Telework

One of the clearest signs comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In its 2025 Occupational Requirements Survey, BLS found that telework was routinely allowed for 58.2% of workers in legal occupations.

That statistic needs some context.

It does not mean that 58.2% of law firm employees are fully remote. The category includes lawyers, paralegals, legal assistants, judges, mediators, court reporters, and other legal workers.

It also measures whether telework is routinely permitted, not how often an employee chooses to work remotely.

Even with those limitations, the figure shows that remote-capable work is no longer unusual across the legal profession.

The Technology Barrier Has Become Much Smaller

Distributed legal teams would be difficult to operate if firms still relied primarily on paper files and office-based systems.

Many no longer do.

Cloud practice management systems, electronic signatures, video conferencing, digital document storage, and online filing platforms have changed where legal support work can happen.

Clio's 2025 research found that 79% of solo firms and 81% of small firms used cloud-based legal practice management software.

Cloud-based storage was also widespread, while video conferencing was used by 80% of both solo and small firms.

That infrastructure matters because many routine workflows no longer depend on someone being physically present beside an attorney.

Documents can be reviewed electronically. Tasks can be assigned through a case-management system. Deadlines can be tracked remotely. Client information can move through digital workflows.

For many legal support positions, location has become less important than access, communication, and process.

Hiring Demand Is Still Significant

Technology has not removed the need for legal professionals.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects approximately 82,600 openings across legal occupations each year, on average, from 2025 through 2035.

Those openings reflect both employment growth and the need to replace workers who leave their occupations.

Paralegals provide a useful example.

BLS expects little or no overall employment growth for paralegals and legal assistants during that period. Yet approximately 40,800 openings are still projected each year, primarily because people will change occupations or leave the workforce.

That creates an important distinction for law firms.

National employment in a profession does not need to be growing rapidly for individual firms to face staffing problems.

Turnover still happens. Caseloads change. Employees leave. New practice areas require different experience.

Firms still need people. What is changing is where they can look for them.

Geography Is Becoming Less of a Hiring Constraint

An office-only position naturally restricts recruitment.

A qualified candidate generally needs to live within commuting distance or be willing to relocate.

For remote-capable positions, firms can widen that search.

Consider a law firm that needs a paralegal with experience in immigration petitions, personal injury case management, litigation discovery, or intellectual property docketing.

Under a traditional hiring model, the firm needs to find that experience within its local employment market.

Remote recruiting allows the firm to look for the relevant experience first and location second.

That does not make geography irrelevant.

Time zones, working hours, employment requirements, communication, cybersecurity, and access to physical records may still affect whether a position can be performed remotely.

Some legal roles also genuinely require regular in-person work.

But for positions that can function through digital systems, commuting distance is no longer the automatic first filter.

AI Is Changing Tasks, Not Just Headcount

Remote staffing is developing alongside another major change in legal operations: artificial intelligence.

Clio's 2026 research found that 71% of solo practitioners and 75% of small firms surveyed were using AI to complete legal work.

But widespread use has not automatically translated into business growth. Clio also reported that fewer than one-third of solo and small firms had increased revenue with AI.

That suggests efficiency alone does not solve every operational problem.

AI may reduce the amount of time required for research, drafting, summarization, or document-related work. BLS also expects advances in AI to make paralegals and legal assistants more efficient in areas such as research and document preparation.

But firms still need to decide who manages the process around that work.

Clients need follow-up. Documents need collection. Deadlines need attention. Files need maintenance. Work needs review. Matters need to move from one stage to the next.

The staffing conversation is therefore becoming less about whether technology will replace legal professionals and more about how attorneys, support staff, and technology should divide the workload.

Small Firms Have More Ways to Add Capacity

This flexibility is particularly important for smaller practices.

A growing firm may need additional support before it needs another attorney.

More matters create more intake, correspondence, scheduling, document preparation, records requests, discovery, and case-management work.

Historically, increasing capacity often meant hiring another local employee.

Today, firms have more options.

They can hire locally, recruit directly for a remote role, use a hybrid arrangement, or use legal outsourcing to access legal support professionals beyond their immediate geographic market.

The point is not that one staffing model is universally better.

It is that firms are no longer limited to a single model.

A role that requires regular client meetings or courthouse visits may still make sense as a local position. Another role centered on document preparation, case management, intake, or administrative support may be suitable for remote work.

The work itself can determine the staffing structure.

Remote Teams Still Depend on Good Processes

Location becomes less important only when the underlying workflow is strong.

A remote employee working inside a clear system can be easier to manage than an office employee working without defined procedures.

Distributed teams need reliable communication, documented processes, secure system access, task ownership, deadline controls, and clear review procedures.

Attorney supervision also remains essential.

ABA Model Rule 5.3 addresses lawyers' responsibilities for nonlawyer assistance, including supervisory responsibilities. Specific professional-conduct requirements vary by jurisdiction, so attorneys must follow the rules that apply where they practice.

Remote work does not change that responsibility.

A firm still needs to know what has been delegated, who is responsible for reviewing it, and when an issue must be escalated to an attorney.

The Office Is No Longer the Default Answer to Every Staffing Question

The available data does not show that physical law offices are disappearing.

It shows that firms now have more flexibility.

BLS reports that routine telework is available to more than half of workers across legal occupations. Legal employers are still expected to face tens of thousands of openings each year. Meanwhile, cloud technology and AI have made more legal workflows location-independent.

That combination changes how firms can think about staffing.

Instead of asking, "Who can we hire near the office?" a firm can increasingly start with a different question:

What work needs to be done, and where does the person doing it actually need to be?

For some roles, the answer will still be the office.

For others, it may be another city, another state, or a much broader talent market.

What the Data Suggests for 2026

The shift toward remote legal teams is not simply about employees preferring to work from home.

It reflects several changes happening at the same time.

Legal work has become more digital. Firms continue to need attorneys and support professionals. Technology is changing individual tasks. And remote hiring allows employers to look beyond a single local labor market.

The result is a more flexible approach to building legal teams.

Some firms will stay office-first. Others will use hybrid schedules. Some will hire remote professionals directly, while others will combine internal teams with outside support.

There is unlikely to be one model that works for every practice.

But the assumption that every member of a legal team must work from the same physical location is becoming harder to defend as a default.

For law firms in 2026, the more useful question is not whether remote work has survived.

It is how to build the right team for the work that actually needs to get done.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.