Career Ladders vs. Career Lattices (Podcast)

Ed Weisz was featured on The Generationality of Work Podcast. In the episode, Ed discusses with Jon Sheppard the shift from career ladders to career lattices, and why qualities like readiness, judgment, and trust are becoming more important than years of experience or job titles. Their conversation draws on Ed's journey from an IP boutique to firm leadership and highlights how early-career lawyers can grow by taking on varied responsibilities, building connections, receiving mentorship, and learning to manage client expectations. Ed and Jon also explore how generational change, remote work, and shifting client relationships prompt firms to evaluate people differently.

Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.