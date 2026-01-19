Voices For Change: From Cleaning The Offices To Running Them (S3 Ep.1) (Podcast)

Featuring UBS's Stephanie Angelov Resetar and Jana Salloum

Voices for Change returns for 2026 with a powerful new episode. Host Justin Farrance, sits down with Stephanie Angelov Resetar, General Counsel for UBS Middle East and Jana Salloum, Senior Legal Counsel in Stephanie's team.

What does it take to propel a career from unexpected beginnings to the highest levels of leadership? How do courage, authenticity, and the right mentor at the right moment shape the way forward? And what do they teach all of us about confidence, vulnerability, and navigating uncertain times?

Stephanie and Jana share pivotal moments and human connections that helped shape their careers. From early morning cleaning jobs and serendipitous conversations, to the sponsors who championed them and believed in their potential.

This episode is an inspiring reminder that confidence comes from recognizing your own value, and that the most meaningful opportunities emerge when you simply take the time to talk.

Voices for Change is a podcast series spotlighting personal stories, leadership journeys, and the power of inclusive thinking in business. Through candid conversations with colleagues, clients, and thought leaders, the series explores how diverse perspectives drive responsible decision-making and long-term success. Designed for leaders committed to building responsible businesses, each episode offers inspiration and practical insights for shaping a future with equal opportunity for all.