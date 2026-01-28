AGs Settle Two Car Manufacturer Multistates At The End Of 2025 In Multimillion Dollar Enforcement Action (Podcast)

self

From viral social-media-driven theft spikes to long-running emissions deception allegations, state attorneys general capped 2025 with two high-profile multistate settlements against major car manufacturers, resulting in millions of dollars in consumer relief and compliance commitments. A 35-state coalition secured a $9 million deal with Hyundai and Kia over allegedly inadequate anti-theft technology and related disclosures, and a broad coalition of 50 states resolved claims with Mercedes-Benz over hidden emissions defeat devices — illustrating that AG offices remain aggressive in protecting consumers from safety risks and deceptive practices across the automotive sector.

For legal, compliance, and marketing teams, these settlements signal that multistate enforcement isn't limited to traditional product defects but extends to safety-critical and environmental representations, and that companies should be prepared to address social media effects on product misuse, transparent disclosures, and evolving AG expectations.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Beth Bolen Chun, Abigail Stempson, Brianna Robinson.

