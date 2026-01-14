The Pryor Cashman 2026 ALIS Cocktail Party!

With the annual ALIS conference just around the corner, we wanted to welcome you back to our cocktail party in the Indoor Dining Room at Katsuya L.A. Live on

Monday, January 26, 2026, at 5:30 PM.

It will be the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends and colleagues while enjoying great food and perhaps a drink or two.

Please RSVP below.

The event details are below and on the calendar reminder included with your RSVP.

We look forward to seeing you!

RSVP Here