Pryor Cashman Welcomes Partner Jared Lopez To Litigation Group In Miami

Pryor Cashman announced today that Jared Lopez has joined the firm's Miami office as a partner in the Litigation Group. He joins from Black Srebnick, P.A., a nationally recognized litigation firm in Miami where he served as managing partner and led the civil litigation practice.

Jared handles complex commercial disputes in state and federal courts and arbitrations nationwide, and also represents parties in federal white collar investigations and government enforcement actions. A first-chair litigator with more than 25 years of experience, he has represented multinational corporations, closely held businesses, and high-profile individuals in matters involving allegations of fraud, misrepresentation, defamation, and consumer protection violations. His practice has spanned disputes across the media, entertainment, insurance, healthcare, and professional sports industries, and his clients have included Rolls-Royce PLC, BuzzFeed, and Wolfgang Puck Worldwide, as well as several professional athletes and entertainers.

Jared also regularly represents clients in sensitive federal criminal investigations involving alleged financial crimes and public corruption, drawing on his experience as a federal prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice in Puerto Rico. In that role, he prosecuted and appealed cases involving money laundering, asset forfeiture, and financial crimes, taking multiple matters to trial.

"Jared is a dynamic trial lawyer with deep experience handling complex disputes and high-stakes investigations," said David C. Rose, managing partner of Pryor Cashman. "His background as both a federal prosecutor and firm leader brings valuable perspective to our Litigation Group, and his arrival strengthens our Miami platform."

During his tenure at Black Srebnick, Jared led the civil litigation practice for a decade and served as managing partner for six years. His numerous professional accolades include his recognition as one of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Lawyers in America and his distinction as a Top Lawyer by South Florida Legal Guide.

"Jared is one of Miami's most respected litigators," said James Sammataro, the Miami-based co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Music Group and Media + Entertainment Litigation Practice. "His reputation in the South Florida legal community and his success handling complex commercial disputes make him a natural fit for our team."

"It's an honor to join Pryor Cashman, whose Miami-based lawyers I have known and respected for some time," said Jared. "I look forward to contributing to the firm's strong litigation platform and continuing its legacy of excellence on behalf of clients."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.