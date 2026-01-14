2026 CES: From Innovation Showcase To Execution Reality

- within Antitrust/Competition Law and Intellectual Property topic(s)
CES has clearly moved beyond consumer gadgets. It is now a technology and strategy forum where AI, robotics, and autonomy are reshaping how companies design products, run operations, and compete.
The overarching message this year was straightforward: Intelligence is becoming embedded everywhere, autonomy is moving into real deployments, and the line between digital and physical systems is disappearing. The winners will be those that can translate rapid technology progress into scalable, economic outcomes.
1. AI: From Agentic to Physical AI
AI at CES shifted from experimentation to integration. It is no longer a set of features—it is becoming the core operating layer across vehicles, appliances, factories, and healthcare systems. The conversation moved from "agentic AI" toward physical AI—AI that not only reasons, but also acts in the real world.
What this signals
- AI is moving from copilots to decision-makers
- Edge and on-device AI are critical to manage cost, latency, and data sovereignty
- Compute, power, and infrastructure are now strategic constraints—not back-office issues
What leadership teams need to address
- Clear architectural choices (cloud vs. edge vs. hybrid) with long-term cost visibility
- Ownership and governance of data as AI becomes product-critical
- How AI actually drives revenue, margin, or productivity—not just demos
- Readiness of the broader value chain (compute, energy, suppliers) to support AI scale
Where AlixPartners can help
- Translating AI ambition into business-led roadmaps
- Pressure-testing ROI and investment trade-offs
- Designing AI-ready organizations, governance, and partner ecosystems
2. Robotics: From Novelty to Workforce Strategy
Robotics crossed an important threshold at CES. Humanoid, service, and industrial robots are increasingly positioned as workforce solutions, not experiments—particularly in logistics, healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing.
What this signals
- Foundation models are dramatically improving perception and manipulation
- Robots are being designed for human environments, including companions to helpers, not just controlled factories
- Economics and deployment feasibility are now front and center
What leadership teams need to address
- Clear unit economics vs. labor substitution or productivity gains
- Integration into existing processes, IT systems, and safety frameworks
- Workforce impact: reskilling, acceptance, and regulatory scrutiny
- Cybersecurity, data ownership, and compliance in human-facing environments
Where AlixPartners can help
- Identifying where robotics delivers value today vs. later
- Redesigning processes to unlock automation benefits
- Supporting pilots, scaling decisions, and workforce transitions
3. Autonomous Driving: Pragmatism Over Promises
Autonomous driving messaging became notably more grounded, from bold L4/L5 timelines to scalable ADAS, software-defined vehicles, and incremental autonomy that can deliver near-term value.
What this signals
- L2+/L3 systems are the primary commercial value drivers
- AI, simulation, and end-to-end stacks are replacing modular approaches
- Consumer and commercial autonomy paths are increasingly converging
What leadership teams need to address
- Trade-offs between speed-to-market and differentiation
- Fragmented regulatory regimes slowing global scale
- Increasing ecosystem complexity across OEMs, suppliers, software, and chips
Where AlixPartners can help
- Aligning autonomy strategies with regulatory and consumer realities
- Make-vs.-buy decisions across hardware, software, and data
- Designing partnerships and organizations for long-term autonomy execution
Additional Highlights from CES
- Software-defined everything: Continuous updates are now expected, shifting value toward software, services, and lifecycle monetization—not just hardware excellence.
- Compute, power, and energy constraints: Innovation is increasingly limited by infrastructure, energy efficiency, and thermal management. Sustainability is now an economic and resilience issue.
- Regulation and trust: Safety, data privacy, and AI governance are becoming gating factors for deployment, not afterthoughts.
Bottom Line for Leadership
CES made one point unmistakable: Winning companies won't just be the best technologists—they'll be the ones that translate intelligence and autonomy into scalable business models. Competitive advantage will go to companies that:
- Break down silos across technology, operations, and business
- Make disciplined, focused bets rather than broad experimentation
- Convert innovation into repeatable, scalable economics
CES was not about the future arriving—it was about navigating the messy middle between breakthrough and scale. That is where AlixPartners play a critical role: bridging vision and execution, pressure-testing economics, and helping leadership teams move decisively from experimentation to impact.
