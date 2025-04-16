ARTICLE
16 April 2025

Podcast Episode 124: David Goroff, Partner

Foley & Lardner

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with David Goroff. David is a litigation partner in Foley's Chicago office where he is also chair of Foley's appellate practice group.
David B. Goroff and Alexis P. Robertson
This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with David Goroff. David is a litigation partner in Foley's Chicago office where he is also chair of Foley's appellate practice group. In this discussion, he reflects on growing-up in Skokie, IL, attending the University of Illinois for undergrad, earning his J.D. from Columbia Law School, and clerking for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. David discusses starting his career at Hopkins & Sutter, a firm that subsequently merged with Foley in 2001. He also reflects on the early days of his career and what has kept him at the firm. Finally, David gives wonderful advice on the importance of being open to unexpected opportunities.

David's Profile:

  • Law School: Columbia Law School
  • Title: Partner
  • Foley Office: Chicago
  • Practice Area: Litigation
  • Hometown: Skokie, IL
  • College: University of Illinois

Click here for full list of The Path & The Practice episodes.

You can also find, and subscribe, to this podcast on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

David B. Goroff
Alexis P. Robertson
