Podcast Episode 125: Kimberly Klinsport, Partner

This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Kimberly Klinsport, a litigation partner in Foley's Los Angeles office where she is also the Office Managing Partner. In this discussion, she reflects on growing-up in Palos Verdes, California, attending the University of Southern California for undergrad and earning her J.D. from Loyola Law School. She explains her decision to join Foley as a lateral associate and the various leadership roles she's held since joining the firm. Kim also gives great advice to law students on how to navigate the evolving entry-level interview process. Finally, Kim provides wonderful insight on the importance of building and maintaining relationships.

Kim's Profile :

Law School: Loyola Law School

Title: Partner

Foley Office: Los Angeles

Practice Area: Litigation

Hometown: Palos Verdes, CA

College: University of Southern California

