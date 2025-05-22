ARTICLE
22 May 2025

Podcast Episode 125: Kimberly Klinsport, Partner (Podcast)

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Kimberly Klinsport, a litigation partner in Foley's Los Angeles office where she is also the Office Managing Partner.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Kimberly A. Klinsport and Alexis P. Robertson
This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Kimberly Klinsport, a litigation partner in Foley's Los Angeles office where she is also the Office Managing Partner. In this discussion, she reflects on growing-up in Palos Verdes, California, attending the University of Southern California for undergrad and earning her J.D. from Loyola Law School. She explains her decision to join Foley as a lateral associate and the various leadership roles she's held since joining the firm. Kim also gives great advice to law students on how to navigate the evolving entry-level interview process. Finally, Kim provides wonderful insight on the importance of building and maintaining relationships.

Kim'sProfile:

Law School: Loyola Law School

Title: Partner

Foley Office: Los Angeles

Practice Area: Litigation

Hometown: Palos Verdes, CA

College: University of Southern California

1627656a.jpg

Click herefor full list of The Path & The Practice episodes.

You can also find, and subscribe, to this podcast on all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Kimberly A. Klinsport
Alexis P. Robertson
