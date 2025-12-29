Grant Alerts

- within Transport and Insurance topic(s)
Notable Business Cases the Court Granted Last Month.
Flower Foods, Inc. v. Brock
In Flower Foods, Inc. v. Brock (No. 24-935), the Supreme Court will determine whether workers who locally deliver goods that have travelled in interstate commerce qualify as "transportation workers" "engaged in foreign or interstate commerce" under the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA). The case arises from a wage-and-hour dispute concerning Respondent Angelo Brock's work distributing goods manufactured outside Colorado to retailers within the state. The decision is expected to further define the contours of "interstate commerce" and provide important guidance on when intrastate delivery workers fall within the FAA's exemption.
United States v. Hemani
Following the court of appeals' unusual summary affirmance of the trial court's dismissal of an indictment, the Supreme Court granted certiorari in United States v. Hemani (No. 24-1234), a case that could resolve a growing split concerning the disarmament of drug users. The case will test the constitutionality of 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(3), the federal statute that prohibits firearm possession by individuals who are "unlawful user[s] of or addicted to" a controlled substance, as applied to Respondent Ali Danial Hemani. Hemani is the latest in a series of Second Amendment challenges to federal criminal statutes and may further clarify the historical tradition framework governing such claims.
Watson v. Republican National Committee
The Supreme Court will also hear Watson v. Republican National Committee (No. 24-1260), a significant election law case addressing whether federal law preempts state statutes permitting ballots that are timely received by election officials to be counted after election day. A decision in this case has the potential for far-reaching implications on election administration nationwide, particularly as election-law challenges continue to intensify in advance of the 2026 midterm elections.
