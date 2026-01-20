Access To Public Domain Documents Pilot: Practice Direction 51ZH

What You Need to Know

Key takeaway#1

As of 1 January 2026, the Access to Public Domain Documents Pilot (Pilot) has come into force, which will run for two years until 31 December 20271. The Pilot aims to "advance the principle of open justice in the civil courts2" by providing better access for the public to documents used in the court process.

Key takeaway#2

Parties to claims heard in these courts should be aware of the scope of documents that fall under the Pilot and ensure that all relevant documents are filed on the public-facing CE-File site within the relevant deadline3. These now include, among others: skeleton arguments, opening and closing submissions, witness statements, and expert reports. Failure to do so can result in a finding of contempt of court.

Key takeaway#3

Parties and their legal representatives should also be aware of confidentiality concerns that may arise from wider public access. Parties may make an application to the court to file documents with redactions, or to avoid filing all together, if appropriate.

The Pilot

The Pilot codifies the position at common law, set out by Lady Hale inCape Intermediate Holdings Ltd v Dring [2019] UKSC 38, which permits the public the right of access to documents placed before a court and referenced in a public hearing4. This Pilot will apply to cases heard in the Commercial Court, the London Circuit Commercial Court (King's Bench Division), and the Financial List (Commercial Court and Chancery Division)5.

Crucially, The Pilot will change how documents that enter the public domain as part of a public court proceeding are accessed. These documents will be available by default, rather than requiring individuals to apply for access. It is important to note that the Pilot does not seek to greatly extend the scope of documents that should enter the public domain; rather, it seeks to streamlinehowthey do so and make them more easily available to non-parties. The intention is for all relevant documents to be refiled by the Parties on a public-facing CE-File site once the court hearing has started, meaning they will not be accessible to the public in advance of a hearing6.

Documents that fall under the new rules

The documents selected by the Pilot have been termed public domain documents7. They have been selected as those most likely to inform the public's understanding of court proceedings and those most commonly sought at common law. They are as follows:

Skeleton arguments.

Written opening and closing submissions, along with any other written submissions provided to a judge and relied upon in the hearing.

Witness statements and affidavits relied on at trial or at public hearing:

Including those relied upon as evidence in chief at trial and those relied upon at a public hearing of an application. Excluding documents appended or annexed to the witness statement or affidavit.

Expert reports relied on at trial or at public hearing, including appendices and annexes.

Any other document or documents critical to the understanding of the hearing ordered by the judge at the hearing, or agreed by the parties to be a public domain document.

Filing Modification Orders

Pursuant to the Pilot, the default position for the above documents is that any parties who do not wish to file, or wish only to file some documents, must apply for a "Filing Modification Order" or "FMO"8. The obligation to explain why documents should not be included, or included with redactions, rests with the party making the request. A common justification would be confidentiality concerns. The judge retains discretion to make an order for redaction if, on balance, there is a protected interest that outweighs the public's right to access. An FMO can also be made by the court at its own discretion, or by a non-party named in a document9.

If parties do not comply within the timeframe, or refuse to make documents public, the court may make an order to compel a party to make a filing. The party would be sanctioned through contempt of court if this were not remedied.

Expected impact of the Pilot

Confidentiality and publicity.With more court documents becoming more easily accessible, there may be an increase in media reporting around current court hearings. It will become vital that FMOs are made in good time to avoid any documents being published that should be restricted.

Arbitration or litigation.For clients seeking full confidentiality of their legal claims, it may be necessary to opt for arbitration or ADR, to which the Pilot does not apply. At a minimum, this development should be borne in mind when drafting a contractual dispute resolution clause.

Boost London's position as the hub for international litigation.The London Commercial Court is the leading international centre for the resolution of complex commercial litigation, delivering 196 judgments between 2023 and 2024 (more than New York Commercial Division and the Dubai International Financial Centre).10It remains to be seen whether greater transparency into the courts' decision-making will make London even more attractive to foreign litigants, who made up 61.7% of all litigants appearing before the court between 2024 and 2025.11

Time estimates and administrative burden.The Pilot will likely place an extra burden on both parties, requiring additional time at hearings to deal with any FMO requests or redactions, possibly opening the door to protracted arguments on this point and the associated costs. This is alongside greater, albeit still limited, administrative duties in redacting and refiling documents to the public facing CE File site.

Crowell would like to thank Phoebe Kinsman for her contribution to this alert.

