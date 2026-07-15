Why Startup Tech Companies Should Look Beyond BigLaw For Their Immigration Counsel

The immigration law firm that is right for Microsoft will likely be a poor fit for a 6-person startup whose founder’s status expires in six months.

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The immigration law firm that is right for Microsoft will likely be a poor fit for a 6-person startup whose founder’s status expires in six months.

Firms handling Big Tech immigration are built for volume. They manage hundreds or thousands of employee cases through standardized systems, established workflows, and large teams. That works well for companies with large HR departments, stable reporting lines, and a steady flow of similar visa petitions.

Startups do not fit that mold. Take a seed-stage software company founded by a foreign national who still writes code, manages the engineering team, and leads most investor meetings. The company has raised outside capital but is not yet profitable. Its board consists of the founder, a co-founder, and one investor representative, and the founder’s immigration status is nearing expiration.

Credentials and job titles are usually the easy part. The harder questions involve ownership and control: who can supervise or remove the founder, and whether the company’s finances and operations support the proposed immigration strategy.

Those questions can affect leadership, fundraising, product development, and the company’s ability to keep operating as planned. They bear little resemblance to a routine petition for an engineer joining a Magnificent 7 company.

Big Tech Immigration Is Built for Volume

Large technology companies need immigration systems that are efficient, consistent, and capable of handling many matters at once. Their outside firms are typically chosen for their ability to manage huge volumes and coordinate with internal legal, HR, and mobility teams.

Employees complete standard questionnaires, upload documents through centralized portals, and communicate with teams of junior lawyers, paralegals, and case managers. Job descriptions, corporate records, and supporting materials can usually be reused from one matter to the next.

For a company with years of operating records and an experienced HR department, that system makes sense. The positions are familiar, and most of the supporting records already exist.

At a startup, one engineer may handle DevOps, product architecture, and late-night customer support. Titles shift quickly, equity may make up a significant part of compensation, and the reporting structure on paper often trails the way the company runs. A system designed around repeatable cases will struggle when the facts require close analysis, frequent judgment calls, and quick changes in direction.

When One Immigration Case Affects the Whole Business

At a large technology company, a visa delay affecting one employee is usually manageable. At a startup, the person involved may have built the core product, run the engineering team, hold key customer relationships, or lead the next financing round. A denial or delay affects far more than staffing. It can interfere with fundraising, customer commitments, product development, international travel, or a planned transaction.

Immigration counsel should understand those business consequences before choosing a strategy. A filing may need to be timed around a financing, a board change, a restructuring, or the founder’s travel plans. Backup options may matter as much as the preferred route.

The petition is only part of the assignment. The lawyer must also understand what happens to the company if the initial strategy fails.

A Founder Is Not a Conventional Employee

Founder immigration matters are difficult because founders are not conventional employees. They may own a substantial percentage of the company, sit on its board, control hiring, set compensation, and direct corporate strategy.

Those facts will complicate an immigration strategy that depends on a genuine employment relationship between the company and the founder. The analysis often turns on voting rights, board control, investor protections, and how the company operates. Formal documents help only when they reflect reality.

In one matter that our startup immigration team recently handled, the founder of a startup tech company controlled most of the company’s voting stock and had appointed the other board members. The proposed O-1A strategy focused heavily on his publications, industry recognition, and technical work. But the company also needed to decide who would serve as the petitioner, how the employment arrangement would be documented, and whether the corporate records matched the way the business operated.

We had to resolve these questions before settling on a filing strategy. The founder had strong qualifications, but the company had not examined its ownership and governance closely enough. A lawyer handling a founder case should be comfortable reading a cap table and understanding board control, or work down the hall from a corporate lawyer who is.

Choosing the Right Visa Starts With the Facts

The most valuable work in many startup immigration matters takes place before a petition is drafted. A founder might qualify for an O-1A based on extraordinary ability, an E-2 treaty-investor visa, an L-1 intracompany transfer, or an H-1B specialty-occupation petition. The right category is the one the company’s facts can support, not the one whose label sounds closest.

Your immigration counsel should test the proposed route against the company’s facts and identify the weaknesses likely to draw USCIS scrutiny: insufficient funding, duties that do not match the founder’s work, an ownership structure that creates control problems, or evidence of extraordinary ability, executive capacity, specialized knowledge, or a specialty occupation that is weaker than the founders believe.

A good immigration lawyer identifies those problems early and says so plainly. The right advice may be to revise the role, adjust the governance structure, gather better evidence, pursue another category, or wait. Startups should be wary when a firm moves immediately from an introductory call to questionnaires and document requests without first explaining why the proposed strategy fits the facts.

Governance Is Only One Trap

Founder control is a recurring issue, but it is not the only one. A founder’s prior immigration history can limit current options. A co-founder may leave while the case is pending, changing both the management structure and the company’s story. A financing can alter ownership and board control. A remote team spread across several countries can complicate questions about where the employee works, which entity employs that person, and whether an intracompany relationship exists.

Job duties at a startup often shift just as quickly. A founder described as a technical executive when the case begins may spend much of the next six months fundraising. If the role changes materially, counsel should confirm that the petition still matches the founder’s work and decide whether an amended filing is needed. These cases require counsel who keeps asking whether the facts still support the legal theory.

Speed Matters, but So Does Access

Startup facts change quickly. A financing closes, a board member leaves, a customer requires travel, or a senior executive joins and changes the reporting structure. Any one of those developments can affect the immigration analysis.

The company needs access to an immigration lawyer who understands the entire matter and can make decisions quickly. At some larger firms, the partner who joins the first call is not the person managing the case. Much of the work and communication may pass through several layers of lawyers, paralegals, and case managers.

That structure can work well for routine matters. It is less useful when a time-sensitive question touches immigration, governance, and business timing at once.

With fewer layers, the client can speak directly with the lawyer making the strategic immigration law decisions. A strong boutique firm can keep the same immigration lawyer involved from the first call through filing and any later USCIS questions, giving the client continuity and clear accountability.

The Largest Firm May Not Be the Most Invested Firm

Founders are often drawn to big law firms that represent famous technology companies because those client lists suggest experience and credibility. They should also ask how important their matter will be to that mega law firm.

A multinational company sending thousands of matters each year is an important institutional client. A startup with one complicated founder matter is not likely to command even close to the same attention.

The startup may still receive competent work, but without much continuing involvement from the senior lawyer who developed the strategy. At a boutique firm, the same matter is often central to the client relationship. That can mean more senior attention to the business, the legal theory, and the problems most likely to arise.

None of this means every boutique is better. Some use the same high-volume model on a smaller scale, and some have little or no experience with founder-controlled startups. Firm size is only one indicator. What matters is whether the immigration lawyer has handled matters like yours and whether the firm processes standardized cases or gives senior attention to the ones that do not fit the standard big tech immigration model.

“Our team will handle it” is not enough. Founders should know whether the senior lawyer who shaped the strategy will remain involved when the case becomes difficult or time-sensitive.

Ask What the Fee Covers

Most startups also must watch their legal spending, but founder and key-employee immigration matters are a poor place to compare firms solely by filing fee. Before accepting a low flat fee, ask whether it includes a governance review, a mid-case strategy change, and a response to a Request for Evidence. Do not assume those services are included.

The direct legal cost is usually small compared with the consequences of a bad strategy. A failed or poorly timed filing can delay fundraising, interfere with travel, disrupt management, or complicate later applications. The real question is whether the firm will identify the problem before the company commits to the wrong approach.

What Founders Should Ask

On the first call, founders should ask who will develop the strategy, whether that lawyer has handled founder-controlled companies, how ownership and board authority affect the analysis, and who will remain responsible when the company’s facts change. They should also ask what the lawyer sees as the weakest part of the case.

A lawyer who sees no meaningful risk may not have looked closely enough. If the lawyer discussing the founder’s visa has not asked about ownership, board control, funding, prior immigration history, and the founder’s day-to-day role, the firm is collecting documents before it understands the case. If you are not sure your firm has asked those questions, get a second opinion before the next filing deadline.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.