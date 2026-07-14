USCIS Issues Additional Updates To TPS-Related EAD Expirations

On July 10, 2026, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued an update regarding the expiration of Employment Authorization Documents (EAD) related to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for certain countries, where the previous expiration date was listed as July 10, 2026.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had terminated TPS designations for specific countries, resulting in multiple ongoing lawsuits across various federal district courts. This litigation had temporarily blocked the termination of TPS designations, prompting DHS to initially set the expiration date for TPS-related EADs to July 1, 2026. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Mullins v. Doe, which upheld DHS's authority to terminate TPS, USCIS revised the expiration date to July 10, 2026, while awaiting court rulings. USCIS has now removed the July 10, 2026 expiration date and established a new expiration date of July 24, 2026, for TPS-related EADs for nationals of Haiti, and July 17, 2026, for nationals of Burma, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Ethiopia, and South Sudan.

It is anticipated that further modifications to the updated dates may occur. Employers with employees from these nations are encouraged to consult their immigration attorneys to confirm the accurate EAD expiration dates and ensure adherence to all federal laws.