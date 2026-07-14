U.S. Citizenship: How Do I Become A U.S. Citizen?

Introduction

To Selena, U.S. citizenship meant far more than two words. As she raised her right hand to take the Oath of Allegiance, her mind drifted back to the day she first arrived at JFK Airport with only a few dollars in her pocket. She was just 23 years old. After winning the Green Card Lottery, she had begun a journey filled with uncertainty. She remembered crying when she received her Green Card. She started by working small jobs at a restaurant; now she owned her own bakery.

When the ceremony officer extended a hand to congratulate her, Selena was no longer just an immigrant—she was an American. The greatest lesson she learned that day was that patience can sometimes turn a country into a true home.

U.S. citizenship is the highest legal immigration status under U.S. law. It gives a person full rights, privileges, and long-term legal security in the United States, whether citizenship was obtained by birth in the United States, through U.S. citizen parents, through naturalization, or in some cases through military service.

For foreign nationals and their families trying to understand whether they qualify, this is often one of the most important decisions in their immigration journey. Citizenship can mean the difference between holding permanent resident status and having the stability, civic rights, and protection that come with becoming an American.

Many people assume that every immigrant becomes a citizen through the same process. In reality, U.S. immigration law provides several different pathways to citizenship, and for most Green Card holders the path requires meeting specific legal requirements. Factors such as immigration history, time spent outside the United States, criminal history, tax compliance, and marital status may affect a person's eligibility to become a U.S. citizen.

This guide explains what U.S. citizenship is, how it differs from a Green Card, the main paths to citizenship, the steps in the naturalization process, common reasons applications are delayed or denied, and how to prepare for the process with fewer surprises.

Schedule a consultation with our experienced immigration attorneys today. →

What Is U.S. Citizenship?

U.S. citizenship is the highest legal immigration status under United States law. Citizens enjoy all the rights, privileges, and protections provided by the U.S. Constitution and federal law. Unlike lawful permanent residents, U.S. citizens may generally remain outside the United States for extended periods without losing their status because of changes in their personal circumstances.

For many immigrants, becoming a U.S. citizen means establishing a permanent life in the United States. It provides stability for individuals and families while opening the door to opportunities that are not available to non-citizens.

Green Card Holder vs. U.S. Citizen

Many people believe that being a Green Card holder provides the same legal status as being a U.S. citizen. Although lawful permanent residents enjoy many important rights, there are significant differences.

A lawful permanent resident has the legal right to live and work permanently in the United States. However, permanent residents generally may not remain outside the country longer than the law allows. They may also lose their status if they are convicted of certain crimes or violate U.S. immigration laws.

By contrast, U.S. citizens may remain outside the United States for extended periods. They have the right to vote, may hold certain government positions, and are eligible to obtain a U.S. passport.

Lawful permanent residents (Green Card holders) enjoy many important rights. However, U.S. citizenship provides several additional benefits.

Some of the most important benefits include:

The right to vote.

Eligibility for a U.S. passport.

Eligibility for government positions that require U.S. citizenship.

Access to federal benefits available only to U.S. citizens.

The opportunity to serve on a federal jury.

The ability to travel internationally with the protections available to U.S. citizens.

Citizenship provides long-term legal stability that lawful permanent resident status alone cannot offer. For these reasons, many Green Card holders choose to pursue U.S. citizenship.

Ways to Become a U.S. Citizen

Under U.S. immigration law, there are several different pathways to citizenship. The appropriate path depends on each applicant's individual circumstances.

Citizenship Through Birth in the United States

The most common way to become a U.S. citizen is by being born in the United States. Under the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, a person born on U.S. soil automatically acquires United States citizenship at birth, regardless of their parents' nationality or immigration status, with limited exceptions under federal law, including children of foreign diplomats. This principle is known as birthright citizenship. Individuals who acquire citizenship through birth are U.S. citizens from the moment they are born and do not need to apply for citizenship separately.

Citizenship Through U.S. Citizen Parents

In certain situations, children born outside the United States whose mother, father, or both parents are U.S. citizens may also become U.S. citizens. Whether citizenship is acquired depends on several legal factors, including the parents' citizenship status, whether citizenship may be obtained by descent, and the child's date of birth. Some children who are Green Card holders may automatically become U.S. citizens when their parents naturalize, provided they satisfy the legal requirements established by law, and in some cases this happens before the child reaches age 18. These rules are highly technical. Determining citizenship through this pathway generally requires a careful review of the individual's immigration history and family circumstances.

Citizenship Through Naturalization

For most immigrants, the primary path to U.S. citizenship is through naturalization. Naturalization is available to eligible lawful permanent residents who satisfy all legal requirements. As part of the naturalization requirements, applicants generally must be 18 or older and have been permanent residents for five years before filing. Applicants must maintain continuous residence in the United States, although a spouse of a U.S. citizen may qualify after three years of residence instead of five. They must also demonstrate good moral character. In addition, they must be able to speak, read, and write basic English, including the ability to speak English during the interview, and pass the civics test, subject to applicable exemptions. Naturalization is the path followed by most Green Card holders after establishing lawful permanent residence in the United States. The naturalization process involves multiple legal requirements. Careful preparation before filing an application can significantly reduce the risk of delays or denial.

Citizenship Through Military Service

Members of the United States Armed Forces may qualify for expedited naturalization under statutory provisions in force during peacetime or hostilities. Certain active-duty service members and military veterans may be exempt from some of the requirements that apply to civilian applicants, and special rules may also affect certain family members residing abroad with military spouses where relevant to eligibility. Military naturalization cases involve unique legal considerations and should be evaluated on an individual basis, and being accepted into the military is generally difficult without a Green Card or other qualifying immigration status.

How Does the U.S. Citizenship Process Work?

The naturalization process is the legal procedure through which Green Card holders become U.S. citizens by meeting the requirements established under U.S. immigration law.

The process may seem straightforward. However, every application is reviewed individually by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Before filing Form N-400, applicants should know the application fee was $640 as of 2023, though it may change. Before granting citizenship, USCIS officers carefully evaluate whether an applicant satisfies all legal requirements. Even minor mistakes, missing documents, or eligibility issues may delay the process or result in a denial.

Understanding each stage of the naturalization process can help applicants prepare more effectively and check the USCIS website for the current form instructions and fee amount.

Step 1: Determine Your Eligibility Before Applying

Before submitting an application, it is important to determine whether you are eligible for U.S. citizenship and establish that you meet all eligibility rules before filing. Applying too early or before meeting the legal requirements may result in unnecessary delays, additional expenses, or the denial of your application.

Eligibility is based on several factors, including:

Length of lawful permanent residence for the certain period required by law

Age

Continuous residence in the United States

Physical presence in the United States

Ability to demonstrate good moral character

English language proficiency

Knowledge of U.S. history and government (civics)

Compliance with federal tax obligations

Compliance with Selective Service registration requirements, when applicable

In certain circumstances, eligibility may depend on special statutory exceptions. Certain applicants, including spouses of U.S. citizens and members of the U.S. Armed Forces, may qualify under special legal provisions.

Every immigration case is unique. Applicants should ensure that they satisfy all legal requirements before filing. If you are uncertain about your eligibility, you should consult an immigration attorney before submitting your application.

Step 2: Filing the Naturalization Application

Once you have determined that you are eligible, the next step is to submit your Application for Naturalization to USCIS. Applicants seeking U.S. citizenship through naturalization must complete Form N-400, Application for Naturalization, often after entering the United States with an immigrant visa and later becoming lawful permanent residents, if that sequence applies to their case.

The application requires detailed information regarding:

Personal identification

Immigration history

Employment history

Residential history

Marital history

International travel

Criminal history

Tax compliance

Family information

Accuracy is extremely important. Inconsistent answers, incomplete information, or discrepancies between previous immigration filings and the current application may trigger additional review or Requests for Evidence (RFEs).

Applicants should carefully review every section before submitting the application to USCIS.

Step 3: Biometrics Appointment

After USCIS receives the application, it will generally schedule a biometrics appointment at a local Application Support Center (ASC).

During the appointment, USCIS collects:

Fingerprints

A digital photograph

An electronic signature

These records are used to conduct background and security checks through various federal agencies.

A biometrics appointment is usually brief. However, it is an important part of the naturalization process. Applicants should not miss a scheduled appointment without requesting that it be rescheduled. Failure to appear may delay the application or, in some cases, result in the case being closed.

Applicants should carefully review their appointment notice and appear at the specified date, time, and location.

Step 4: Naturalization Interview

If the preliminary review is completed successfully, USCIS will schedule the applicant for a naturalization interview. This interview is one of the most important stages of the citizenship process.

A USCIS officer will verify the information provided in the application and determine whether the applicant continues to meet all eligibility requirements.

During the interview, the officer may ask questions about:

Immigration history

Family relationships

Employment history

Previous addresses

International travel

Criminal matters, tax issues, or other legal issues

Tax returns

Selective Service registration (the federal system requiring certain males between the ages of 18 and 25 to register in case they are called for military service through a draft)

Willingness to take the Oath of Allegiance

Applicants should answer every question honestly and completely. Providing false information or intentionally withholding important facts may result in serious immigration consequences that extend beyond the citizenship application itself.

In most cases, the English and civics tests are also administered during the interview. However, applicants who qualify for a legal exemption may not be required to take these examinations, and the officer will assess whether the applicant can speak English and understand basic questions unless an exemption applies.

Step 5: USCIS Decision

After the interview, USCIS reviews the evidence and makes a decision on the application.

Generally, one of three outcomes will occur.

Application Approved

If the officer determines that all legal requirements have been satisfied, the application will be approved. The applicant will receive notice of the naturalization ceremony where the Oath of Allegiance will be administered.

Continuance

In some cases, USCIS cannot immediately approve or deny an application. For example, the officer may request additional documentation or schedule a second examination if necessary.

Receiving a continuance does not necessarily mean there is a problem with the application. In many cases, USCIS simply needs additional information before making a final decision.

Application Denied

USCIS may deny an application if it determines that the applicant does not meet the legal requirements for naturalization.

Common reasons for denial include:

Failure to satisfy the continuous residence requirement

Insufficient physical presence in the United States

Failure to demonstrate good moral character

False statements made during the application process

Failure to pass the English or civics examination

Certain criminal convictions

Failure to provide requested evidence

Depending on the circumstances, some applicants may have the right to request another hearing or file a new application after resolving the underlying issue.

Step 6: Oath of Allegiance

The final step in the naturalization process is the naturalization ceremony. Applicants do not become U.S. citizens immediately after the interview or approval notice. Citizenship is officially granted only after taking the Oath of Allegiance before the United States government.

During the ceremony, applicants formally pledge allegiance to the United States, agree to support and defend the U.S. Constitution, and accept the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship.

After taking the Oath of Allegiance, new citizens receive a Certificate of Naturalization, which serves as official proof of citizenship. This certificate may be used to apply for a U.S. passport, update Social Security records, register to vote, and complete other legal processes available exclusively to U.S. citizens.

Although the naturalization process generally follows the same framework for most applicants, every case involves unique legal considerations. Careful preparation before filing and responding promptly to USCIS requests can help minimize delays and improve the likelihood of a successful outcome.

Find out whether you qualify for U.S. citizenship with personalized legal guidance. →

Common Reasons U.S. Citizenship Applications Are Delayed or Denied

Many naturalization applications are approved without significant issues. However, not every case proceeds as smoothly as expected. USCIS carefully reviews every application to ensure that all legal requirements have been satisfied. Even what appears to be a minor issue may delay the process or require additional review.

Understanding the common reasons applications are delayed or denied can help applicants avoid preventable mistakes and better prepare before filing.

Applying Before You Are Eligible

One of the most common mistakes is applying too early. Some Green Card holders mistakenly believe they qualify for citizenship before completing the required period of lawful permanent residence.

Applicants should carefully calculate their eligibility date and ensure that all legal requirements have been satisfied before filing Form N-400.

Extended Travel Outside the United States

Extended travel outside the United States may affect both the continuous residence and physical presence requirements. USCIS carefully reviews an applicant's travel history to determine whether extended absences interrupted continuous residence in the United States. Frequent or lengthy international travel may affect the applicant's eligibility period.

Criminal History

Having a criminal record does not automatically prevent someone from becoming a U.S. citizen. However, certain criminal offenses may affect an applicant's ability to demonstrate good moral character. In some cases, they may even result in removal proceedings.

Applicants should not assume that an old arrest or criminal conviction is insignificant. Even cases that were dismissed or resolved years ago may require an explanation and supporting documentation.

Failure to Disclose Information

Honesty is one of the most important aspects of the naturalization process.

Failing to disclose previous arrests, immigration violations, prior marriages, extended travel, or other significant information may lead to serious legal consequences. USCIS has access to numerous government databases and routinely compares current applications with prior immigration filings.

Providing complete and accurate information is always the safest approach.

Tax or Financial Compliance Issues

Applicants are generally expected to demonstrate compliance with their federal tax obligations.

Failure to file required tax returns, unpaid tax liabilities, or inaccurate tax information may raise questions regarding good moral character. Applicants with tax-related concerns should resolve these issues before applying for naturalization.

Missing Documents

Applications may also be delayed if required documentation is incomplete or insufficient.

Common examples include:

Missing court records

Incomplete travel history

Missing marriage or divorce records

Insufficient evidence supporting eligibility

Failure to respond to a Request for Evidence (RFE)

Submitting a complete application package from the beginning can significantly reduce unnecessary delays.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does the naturalization process take?

Processing times vary depending on the applicant's location, the workload of the local USCIS field office, security checks, and the complexity of the case. Because processing times change periodically, applicants should review the most current information published by USCIS.

Can I apply for U.S. citizenship after three years?

Green Card holders who are married to and living with a us citizen may be eligible to apply after three years, provided they have had permanent resident status for at least three years before filing and satisfy all legal requirements. For most applicants, the standard waiting period is five years.

What is Form N-400?

Form N-400, officially known as the Application for Naturalization, is the form used by lawful permanent residents (Green Card holders) to apply for U.S. citizenship through the naturalization process.

What happens if I fail the citizenship test?

Most applicants who do not pass either the English or civics portion of the naturalization test during their initial interview are given a second opportunity to retake the portion they did not pass.

Can I travel while my citizenship application is pending?

In most cases, yes. However, extended travel outside the United States may affect your eligibility, depending on the circumstances. Applicants should carefully consider the impact of international travel before leaving the United States while their application is pending.

Do I need an immigration attorney to apply for U.S. citizenship?

Legal representation is not required. However, a complex immigration history, criminal matters, extended international travel, or prior immigration violations may affect your application. Applicants with legal concerns may benefit from consulting an experienced immigration attorney before applying for U.S. citizenship.

Conclusion

Becoming a U.S. citizen is a significant milestone that provides long-term security, expanded legal rights, and the opportunity to fully participate in American civic life. Many individuals achieve this through birth or by acquiring citizenship from their parents. Others reach this goal through the naturalization process.

Every stage of the process—from determining eligibility and completing Form N-400 to attending the naturalization interview—requires careful preparation. Understanding the legal requirements and addressing potential issues before filing can help minimize delays and improve the likelihood of a successful outcome.

No matter how your path to citizenship begins, planning ahead is one of the best investments you can make in your immigration journey. If you need guidance with your citizenship application, experienced legal counsel can help you move forward with confidence.