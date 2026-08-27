Federal Court Suspends State Department’s Immigrant Visa Ban Affecting 75 Countries

On Aug. 21, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a decision in Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLINIC), et al. v. Rubio, striking down a Department of State policy that suspended immigrant visa issuance to nationals of 75 countries based on generalized public charge concerns and vacated the policy.

Background

In January 2026, the Department of State announced a policy directing U.S. consular officers to refuse immigrant visas to nationals of 75 designated countries. The policy was based on concerns that individuals from those countries were more likely to rely on public benefits in the United States. As a result, applicants could be denied immigrant visas regardless of their personal circumstances or whether they were otherwise eligible for visa issuance.

Countries Affected by the Immigrant Visa Ban

The ban applied to nationals of the following 75 countries: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Republic of the Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo-Kinshasa), Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

The policy was based on an individual’s nationality rather than their country of residence. As a result, a citizen of one of the listed countries might be subject to the ban even if they reside permanently in another country or apply for a visa from a third country.

The Court’s Decision and Its Impact on Applicants

The court found that the policy was inconsistent with U.S. immigration law because it exceeded the secretary of state’s statutory and regulatory authority, and imposed a blanket nationality-based restriction rather than requiring the individualized review of each applicant’s eligibility. The court held that visa applicants must be assessed on a case-by-case basis and that the Department of State exceeded its authority by categorically denying visas based solely on nationality. Accordingly, the court vacated the policy and directed the Department of State to restore individualized processing of visa applications.

This decision reaffirms that immigrant visa applications must be evaluated based on each applicant’s individual circumstances rather than broad assumptions tied to nationality. However, the ruling does not eliminate public charge screening or other visa eligibility requirements, and applicants must still satisfy all applicable requirements for immigrant visa issuance.

The government may appeal the decision.

Key Takeaways and Practical Considerations for Immigrants and Petitioners