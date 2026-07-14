DOL Raises The Bar For Computer Systems Analysts: How The Job Zone 4 Upgrade Affects Immigration Filings

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

Article Insights

Joshua Shin’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular: within Immigration topic(s)

in United States

Effective with the 7/2026–6/2027 occupational data series, O*NET has reclassified SOC 15-1211.00/ Computer Systems Analysts from Job Zone 3 to Job Zone 4. Job Zone 4 occupations fall under the SVP Range of 7.0 to <8.0 and correspond to occupations that typically require considerable preparation, most commonly a four-year bachelor’s degree in a relevant field and more than two years, up to and including four years of related work experience. This designation is more consistent with the educational and experiential profile that employers in the technology sector have long associated with positions classified under the Computer Systems Analyst role.

Moving forward, the Job Zone 4 baseline will serve as the reference point against which employer-specified requirements are evaluated for both specialty occupation determinations and prevailing wage calculations. Because a bachelor’s degree is now the O*NET-recognized norm for this occupation, employer requirements specifying a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field are less likely to be viewed as artificially inflated or as an improper attempt to establish a specialty occupation qualification.

The Prior Job Zone 3 Designation and Its Complications

Until the effective date of the 7/2026–6/2027 data series, SOC 15-1211.00/Computer Systems Analysts, carried a Job Zone 3 designation. Job Zone 3, under the SVP Range of 6.0 to <7.0, corresponds to occupations that typically require medium preparation, generally a vocational or associate’s degree, along with one to two years of related experience.

In the H-1B context, USCIS adjudicators at times cited to the Job Zone 3 designation as evidence that the Computer Systems Analyst occupation does not inherently require a bachelor’s degree or higher, which undermined specialty occupation arguments. In practice, USCIS issued requests for evidence and denials on the grounds that the position’s duties could be performed by individuals without the requisite educational background.

In the PERM context, the Job Zone 3 designation created a different but equally significant problem related to wage level determinations. When employers specified job requirements exceeding the Job Zone 3 baseline – such as requiring a bachelor’s degree plus five years of experience – the National Prevailing Wage Center (NPWC) could assign a higher wage level to account for those elevated requirements. This sometimes resulted in prevailing wage determinations at Level III or Level IV that employers viewed as disproportionate to the market rate for the position, and in some cases created difficulties in meeting prevailing wage obligations or justifying job requirements during PERM audit review.

Impact on H-1B & PERM Filings

The reclassification of SOC 15-1211.00/Computer Systems Analysts to Job Zone 4 is a noteworthy development for H-1B practitioners and employers seeking to support specialty occupation findings for positions classified under this SOC code. With Job Zone 4 now in effect, practitioners may have additional support to argue that the occupation normally requires at least a bachelor’s degree in a relevant technical discipline. O*NET’s acknowledgment that considerable preparation is the norm for this occupation directly supports the first prong of the specialty occupation analysis.

Employers and practitioners should update H-1B petition support letters and specialty occupation analyses to reference the updated Job Zone 4 designation and explain how it reflects the position’s actual requirements. The Job Zone upgrade is not, however, a complete shield against specialty occupation scrutiny. USCIS retains discretion to evaluate the specific duties of any given position, and a generic job description that fails to articulate how the role requires the theoretical and practical application of highly specialized knowledge remains vulnerable to challenge. The Job Zone 4 classification strengthens the argument but does not eliminate the need for a well-documented, position-specific specialty occupation analysis.

For PERM filings, the most immediate effects of the reclassification will be felt in prevailing wage determinations. Under the OFLC’s wage level methodology, wage levels are assigned in part by reference to the relationship between the employer’s stated job requirements and the O*NET Job Zone for the relevant occupation. When an employer’s requirements closely track the Job Zone baseline, a Level I or Level II wage is typically appropriate. When requirements exceed the baseline, higher wage levels may be assigned. Employers preparing new PERM applications for Computer Systems Analyst positions should ensure that their prevailing wage requests are submitted under the 7/2026–6/2027 data series and that they reference the Job Zone 4 designation. Practitioners should also review any pending prevailing wage determinations that were requested under the prior data series and consider whether a re-request under the current series is warranted or strategically advisable. Where a prior determination produced an unexpectedly high wage level attributable in part to the Job Zone 3 baseline, a new request may yield a more favorable result.

Persisting Risks and Next Steps

While the Job Zone 4 upgrade is a notable development, employers should not assume that complications associated with the prior Job Zone 3 designation have been fully resolved. Several categories of risk warrant continued attention.

First, pending H-1B petitions and PERM applications prepared and filed prior to the effective date of the new data series will generally be evaluated under the standards applicable at the time of filing. In most cases, this means the Job Zone 3 framework will remain relevant to those proceedings. Adjudicators reviewing a petition filed under the prior data series are unlikely to retroactively apply the Job Zone 4 designation in a manner that cures deficiencies identified under the earlier framework. Employers and practitioners with pending matters should audit their files to determine how the prior classification may have affected the strength of their submissions.

Second, USCIS adjudicators are not bound by O*NET Job Zone designations in the same way the OFLC is for wage purposes. While a Job Zone upgrade carries persuasive weight in the specialty occupation context, USCIS retains independent authority to evaluate occupational requirements. Practitioners should not treat the reclassification as a substitute for a comprehensive specialty occupation analysis grounded in the specific facts of the employer’s position.

Third, in the PERM context, prevailing wage determinations already issued under the Job Zone 3 framework remain binding for the duration of their validity periods unless the employer takes affirmative steps to seek a new determination. Employers subject to a high wage level determination under the prior framework who are having trouble meeting that wage obligation may wish to consult with counsel regarding whether re-requesting a determination under the current data series is a viable and appropriate course of action given their specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.